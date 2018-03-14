African press review 14 March 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Post-crisis Kenya seeks to affirm its status as East Africa's powerhouse
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) greets opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition after addressing a news conference at the Harambee house office in Nairobi, Kenya March 9, 2018.
 
Burundi's Pierre Nkurunziza has one hand on life presidency thanks to a new title. Kenyan MPs warm sex predators to stay away and a Nigerian grandma conspires with daughter to sell baby for a few euros.

We start in Burundi where the ruling party, to clarify a new title bestowed on President Pierre Nkurunziza after confusion over the official translation from the Kirundi language.

Uganda's Daily Monitor reports that the secretary general of the CNDD-FDD party Evariste Ndayishimiye convened a press conference on Tuesday to explain that the new title of “Imboneza yamaho" awarded to Nkurunziza on Sunday means "visionary" and not "eternal supreme guide" or permanent guide as some media outlets claimed in their translations.

The Monitor says that critics of the Burundi leader decry a cult of personality that has developed around Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005.

The tiny central African state was plunged into political crisis in April 2015 when Nkurunziza announced his intention to run for a third term which he went on to win.

A constitutional referendum in May could allow him to run in elections in 2020, paving the way for him to remain in power until 2034.

In Kenya, Daily Nation takes up an SOS from lawmakers seeking protection from online fraud and cyberbullies, harassing them for money and sexual favours.

The paper reports that on Tuesday the Majority leader in the House Aden Duale and another MP told the National Assembly how a woman, whose name was withheld, had made them afraid of using their phones while being with their colleagues or family members as she has been sending them her nude photos.

The Nation reports that an honourable woman in the House also spoke out during the session about how they too have been the target of attempted seduction and harassment on line.

In South Africa, TimesLive is monitoring an operation by specialized tactical officers from the correctional services department at a Johannesburg prison where a gang related riot left one prisoner dead and another critically injured on Tuesday.

The paper reports that the fights at the Leeuwkop prison broke out early on Tuesday evening. Times says it learnt from prisoners inside the Johannesburg facility‚ along with their family members‚ that the riot was over control of the prison’s drug trade.

And in Nigeria, Punch Metro leads with a story trending on social media, about a Grandma, who sold her daughter's newborn baby for €560 euros in Lagos. The paper says that the toddler was taken from its mother, on the day he was born, and declared dead from convulsion and epilepsy and then sold to a former neighbour.

Punch reports that the baby's biological mother finally confessed her role in the criminal deal while being paraded by police in their Lagos neighborhood on Tuesday, telling investigators that she needed the money to pay for the school fees of her three siblings and to settle family debts.

 
