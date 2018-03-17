African press review 17 March 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 2018 Grammy World Music award winner
  • media
    International report
    DRC conflict sees thousands of refugees flee to Uganda
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Prisoner, Peter Brook's meditation on prison punishment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Jacob Zuma Press review South Africa Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta Rwanda

African press review 17 March 2018

By
media

As Jacob Zuma hogs the legal limelight in South Africa, there's a new twist in the tragic saga of the Marikana massacre. And there are divergent views on the significance of the diplomatic thaw between Kenyan arch-rivals, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The South African National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is obviously much in the news this morning in the wake of yesterday's decision to pursue former president Jacob Zuma on a variety of corruption charges.

But the fuss about Zuma has overshadowed another story involving the NPA and the Marikana case, the investigation into the August 2012 demonstration by striking miners in which 34 people lost their lives.

According to the Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay, a senior officer who criticised the police’s handling of the Marikana massacre is now accused of deliberately misleading the Farlam inquiry into the killings.

The National Prosecuting Authority accuses Lt-Col Salmon Vermaak of lying to the Farlam commission by allegedly failing to disclose that "he gave instructions to junior officers to shoot at a group of striking miners who were fleeing".

In other words‚ the state accuses Vermaak of ordering police officers to shoot fleeing miners in the back.

The former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe, six other police officers and two private security guards are currently being tried for murder and attempted murder in connection with killings which took place in the days leading up to the Marikana confrontation.

As yet no one has been charged in connection with the massacre itself.

Can Ramaphosa save the nation's remaining credit rating?

And South Africa will learn soon whether Cyril Ramaphosa’s first month as president has saved the country’s last remaining investment-grade rating. Even if it hasn’t, says BusinessDay, a broader rise in optimism should limit the damage.

Moody’s, with a downgrade review on South Africa since November, is to make a decision by 23 March.

A cut to junk status, following downgrades by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, will see the country ejected from the World Government Bond Index, triggering up to the rand equivalent of seven billion euros in selling by foreign investors.

For a government, losing investment grade status means certain types of investors   usually big pension funds   are mandated to buy only high-grade debt. They are thus forced to sell any bonds which are downgraded to junk.

Rwanda's Muslim clerics want to turn up the volume

Rwanda's Muslim leaders have said they will appeal the government's decision to ban the use of loudspeakers for the call to prayer. They say the ban infringes their right to worship.

An adviser to the Mufti of Rwanda quoted in regional paper the East African says the ban violates Islamic liturgical practices. He also says the authorities in Kigali should have consulted the Muslim community before reaching their decision.

The mosque order came just days after the Rwanda Governance Board, which regulates faith-based organisations, closed more than 700 Christian churches and one mosque over building safety, hygiene and noise pollution.

Brave new world or end of an era?

There are two different views in the Kenyan press in the wake of the joint address to the nation by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political archrival Raila Odinga.

The Daily Nation says that the historic handshake between the men who clashed twice in last year's disputed presidential election has stabilised the value of the shilling, boosted the Nairobi stock market, and turned the struggling tourism sector around.

The only cloud on the horizon for the Nation comes in the form of alleged victims of police brutality during election-related violence. They remain pessimistic about the "romance" between the two leaders and are demanding a public apology from Kenyatta for the members of their families killed by police, as well as cash reparation.

Over at the Standard, the handshake between the former rivals raises the question of the very survival of the opposition alliance.

"Is Nasa dead?" reads the Standard's main headline, with the report saying National Super Alliance co-principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka have maintained that the coalition is still intact.

The report quotes a coalition stalwart as saying that, contrary to what many Kenyans believe, the handshake between Uhuru and Raila does not mean the Orange Democratic Movement leader has joined Jubilee, the presidential party.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.