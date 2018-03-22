African press review 22 March 2018

We begin Nigeria where the papers are reporting from the Yobe State town of Dapchi where parents are having an emotional reunion with 105 of the High school girls dropped off on Wednesday by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Sahara Reporters says one of the freed girls confirmed the death of five others explaining that they died during the tough journey to the terrorists lair in the desert. She reportedly confirmed to the paper that their kidnappers did not free a Christian girl because she reportedly refused to be converted to Islam.

ThisDay sees the dramatic release of the girls as part of a trade off after Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed noted that the girls' release was secured through what he described as “back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country,” as well as Nigeria's opting for a non-violent approach which could have endangered the girls' lives.

According to Vanguard, soldiers, deployed in the town, were said to have made “tactical withdrawal” to allow the terrorists to have access to the village.

While the government denied speculation that ransom was paid to secure the release of the children, the Nigerian Tribune carried an angry reaction from Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose who describes the girls' ordeal as a “drama scripted by the government and its agents to swindle Nigerians.”

The paper says a statement from Fayose's office wonders how the girls could be brought back to Dapchi by their abductors without the security agents knowing when they were returned and who returned them.

In Kenya, Daily Nation welcomes a plan by the government to placel all 1.3 million people above the age of 70 years in the National Health Insurance Program.

The paper reports that the reform was announced by Vice President William Ruto while opening the second National Social Protection Conference in Nairobi.

The Nation says that Ruto also spoke about plans already in place to ensure that an additional 530,000 people above 70 years start receiving cash by the end of March in line with the government’s drive to achieving universal health coverage.

The Nation relays William Ruto's appeal to Parliament to prioritize legislation aimed at improving the lives of the poor and vulnerable.

In Zimbabwe, there is a story in today's state-owned Herald newspaper which is certain to make 94 year-old ex-President Robert Mugabe furious against his wife and the state-owned publication he founded.

It is about a confession Grace Mugabe made during a chat with selected journalists at their at their Blue Roof mansion in Harare last week about mansions they own in South Africa and Hong Kong.

The Herald which used to be Mugabe's mouth piece scorns the ousted President, who in 2004 jailed former finance minister Chris Kuruneri accusing him of externalizing money to buy a mansion in Cape Town.