African press review 22 March 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
Baloji releases his fourth album 137 Avenue Kaniama 23 March 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Rapper and sorcerer-poet, Baloji, works his magic on new album
  • media
    International report
    What does the South think of Trump 14 months on?
  • media
    Culture in France
    The Calais Jungle brings culture to the French capital
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Musician examines his integrity in Nigerian magical realism novel …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Champions League gets down to the last eight
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 22 March 2018

By
media

Nigeria denies paying ransom in "back-channel" release of Dapchi girls.

We begin Nigeria where the papers are  reporting from the Yobe State town of Dapchi where parents are having an emotional reunion with 105 of the High school girls dropped off on Wednesday by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Sahara Reporters says one of the freed girls confirmed the death of five others explaining that they died during the tough journey to the terrorists lair in the desert. She reportedly confirmed to the paper that their kidnappers did not free a Christian girl because she reportedly refused to be converted to Islam.

ThisDay sees the dramatic release of the girls as part of a trade off after Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed noted that the girls' release was secured through what he described as “back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country,” as well as Nigeria's opting for a non-violent approach which could have endangered the girls' lives.

According to Vanguard, soldiers, deployed in the town, were said to have made “tactical withdrawal” to allow the terrorists to have access to the village.

While the government denied speculation that ransom was paid to secure the release of the children, the Nigerian Tribune carried an angry reaction from Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose who describes the girls' ordeal as a “drama scripted by the government and its agents to swindle Nigerians.”

The paper says a statement from Fayose's office wonders how the girls could be brought back to Dapchi by their abductors without the security agents knowing when they were returned and who returned them.

In Kenya, Daily Nation welcomes a plan by the government to placel all  1.3 million people above the age of 70 years in the National Health Insurance Program.

The paper reports that the reform was announced by Vice President William Ruto while opening the second National Social Protection Conference in Nairobi.

The Nation says that Ruto also spoke about plans already in place to ensure that an additional 530,000 people above 70 years start receiving cash by the end of March in line with the government’s drive to achieving universal health coverage.

The Nation relays William Ruto's appeal to Parliament to prioritize legislation aimed at improving the lives of the poor and vulnerable.

In Zimbabwe, there is a story in today's state-owned Herald newspaper which is certain to make 94 year-old ex-President Robert Mugabe furious against his wife and the state-owned publication he founded.

It is about a confession Grace Mugabe made during a chat with selected journalists at their at their Blue Roof mansion in Harare last week about mansions they own in South Africa and Hong Kong.

The Herald which used to be Mugabe's mouth piece scorns the ousted President, who in 2004 jailed former finance minister Chris Kuruneri accusing him of externalizing money to buy a mansion in Cape Town.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.