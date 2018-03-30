RFI in 15 languages

 

Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 30 March 2018

By
media

Kenya's unwelcome politician fight's expulsion to his adopted Canada. Nigerian MPs under fire for upping their earnings and South Africa passes landmark party funding bill.

Kenya's Persona non grata

We start in Kenya where there is a new twist to the dramatic ordeal of Miguna Miguna, the self-declared general of the National Resistance Movement. He was reportedly bundled into a plane and dumped in Dubai by elite police officers on Wednesday night.

The Nation says it has established that two officers, drawn from the General Service Unit, specialized in escorting deportees, sandwiched Miguna during the five-hour journey from Nairobi to the United Arab Emirates.

The paper relays claims by the controversial lawyer that he had been drugged humiliated and brutalized before being put on the Emirates plane, allegations denied by Kenyan police.

According to Daily Nation, Miguna Miguna, who was deported in February, claims Kenyan and Canadian citizenship. But the government says he renounced his Kenyan birth right when he acquired his Canadian passport.

Party Funding

In South Africa, The Mail and Guardian welcomes the Political Party Funding Bill passed by Parliament on Tuesday, saying the vote deserved a loud cheer from the electorate after a 14 year wait.

In an editorial, the publication describes the legislation opposed only the Economic Freedom Fighters as a huge step towards deepening democracy. The Mail and Guardian says mounting reports of about dubious sources of political funding had left voters wondering about the real motivations for certain policy positions or governmental initiatives.

MPs' fat wages

In Nigeria, Vanguard investigates a controversy raging over the fat pay checks of Senators. This after their monthly entitlements jumped from one million Naira, which is about 2250 euros, to 13.5 million Naira which is to the tune of 30,000 euros.

According to the paper, a spokesman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission has written to the National Assembly Service Commission demanding clarification about the sudden leap in the salaries and allowances collected by lawmakers.

The entitlements of Nigerian lawmakers include motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance allowance, salaries for personal assistants and domestic staff, wardrobe allowances, house maintenance and special funds for constituency projects.

Good Friday

Nigeria's Premium Times pitched one of its front page stories from the eastern Imo State, where rebellious Catholic Diocese of Ahiara celebrated its first Chrism mass on Thursday after a 6-year rejection of bishop appointed by the Pope.

According to the paper, the community in Owerri Ecclesiastical Province wrote to the Pope arguing that it was unjust to ignore some 700 home grown priests and to instead appoint Bishop Peter Okpaleke, who hails from Onitsha.

The Times reports that Monsignor Okpaleke finally resigned in February, forcing the Pope to appoint Mgr. Lucius Ugorji, the Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, as the Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara. Premium Times says the right Reverend Ugorji didn't miss the opportunity during the high mass to warn Ahiara Catholics against lawlessness in the Church.

