South Sudan: Machar family slam IGAD ‘complicity’

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
Dobet Ghanoré releases her fifth album, Miziki, on 4 May 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Cote d'Ivoire's 'rebel' Dobet Gnahoré
  • media
    Cinefile
    The Prayer; The International Paris documentary film festival
  • media
    International report
    Students lead 'March for our Lives' protests in the US
  • media
    International report
    Indian women take the lead on sustainable agriculture
  • media
    International media
    French journalism schools question their written entrance exams
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
South Sudan Salva Kiir Civil war African Union South Africa

South Sudan: Machar family slam IGAD ‘complicity’

By
media Opposition leader Riek Machar speaking from an undisclosed location in South Sudan, 29 April 2014. AFP Photo:UNMISS/Isaac Alebe Avoro

The family of South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar say they're disappointed in a decision by the East African regional bloc IGAD to impose conditions on his release. The former vice president has been under house arrest in South Africa since 2016.

On Monday 26 March, the Council of ministers of the regional bloc called for South Sudan’s former vice president to be freed from house arrest in Johannesburg.

"Every time we asked who was keeping him in South Africa, we weren't given any answers. At least somebody has admitted now responsibility, now we've got answers," Machar’s wife, Angelina Teny, told RFI late on Thursday, in response to IGAD’s decision.

Riek Machar fled the South Sudanese capital Juba in July 2016 after fresh fighting broke out, jeopardizing renewed efforts to restore the August 2015 peace agreement.

With limited options available, Machar ended up in South Africa, and was placed under house arrest thereafter.

"We are not even aware why he’s there," says Teny, who is also a senior opposition member. She also expressed astonishment that IGAD "would attach conditions to his release."

They include the obligation for the leader of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) to renounce violence and refrain from obstructing the peace process.

"We’re not aware that Riek Machar has been engaged in any personal violence, that he had to personally renounce, so we see that that is baseless," Teny retorts.

‘From one prison to another’

A statement issued on Monday by officials from the eight countries in the bloc also added that Machar should "be allowed to relocate to any country outside the region and not neighbouring South Sudan."

"IGAD is basically trying to transfer him from one prison to another," Teny says in response.

"We don’t know what crime he has committed that justifies him being kept for a year and a half without charge."

Machar was an instrumental figure in South Sudan’s fight for independence from Sudan. Yet since his exile, he has been frozen out of the peace process, angering members of his armed opposition.

Moreover, the decision by IGAD to transfer the rebel leader to a country outside of the East African region, has further strengthened suspicion that the regional bloc is biased in favour of Kiir.

"Isolating the SPLM-IO, then deciding to house arrest our leader, brings questions even to the process that IGAD is leading, and their impartiality in the process," challenges Teny.

Fledgling peace

IGAD, together with regional and international partners, have been trying to revitalize fledgling peace talks. Their efforts saw Machar declare a cessation of hostilities with the government of Salva Kiir on December 21, 2017.

Scarcely a day later, however, it was back to business as usual, as offensives were launched by both sides and President Salva Kiir demanded that diplomats and journalists cease publishing 'negative' reports.

The conflict, which began in 2013 as a political fallout between Machar and Kiir, has escalated into ethnic violence and the displacement of over 2.2 million people.

Today, the world’s newest nation should be benefitting from its rich oil reserves. It is instead facing famine and severe food shortages. And the patience of the international community is running out.

How much of the multi-layered conflict - that has at various times implicated Uganda, Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopia - can be blamed on Machar? His wife maintains that the rebel leader has always sought peace.

“In fact, the war has been a war of resistance, against the government’s scorched earth policy," explains Teny, which even rights groups have denounced.

Future of South Sudan

However, rights groups have also accused Machar of recruiting youth from Uganda to try and shore up the ranks of the SPLM-IO. These allegations have been dismissed as "baseless" by Teny.

"We actually have a policy of non-tolerance," she defends, before acknowledging that one of their commanders in Western Bahr el Ghazal, recently handed over 14 children that were found to be among their ranks.

"I’m not going to say that the SPLM-IO is 100% on the right and this and that. Sometimes things do happen, but they’re not policies."

On the future of South Sudan, Teny maintains that a lasting peace agreement can only be achieved if IGAD can show its "impartiality."

If the bloc is truly serious about peace, then it should put pressure on all of South Sudan's leaders, not just Machar, she insists.

"IGAD is actually using words that are coined by Juba. For example, ‘renunciation of violence,’ this phrase emerged in Juba in 2016 and has now become part of IGAD’s statements and communiqués!"

To end the cycle of failed ceasefires that have tarnished the image of the world’s youngest nation, Tery says that "IGAD must be neutral."

*RFI wasn't able to reach a representative of IGAD for comment at the time of publishing

*RFI wasn't able to reach IGAD for comment at the time of publishing

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.