Mid-East Junction
Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle East
Heavy metal band Orphaned Land at the 'In Extremo aniversary - 20 Wahre Jahre' (2015)
 
Africa Press review

African press review 31 March 2018

Zimbabwean "freedom bringing" soldiers stand accused in forced sex scandal. And Kenya's Anglican Church rebukes the government for defying the judiciary in the saga of Kenyan-born Canadian political maverick Miguna Miguna.

Sex at gunpoint

We start with a bombshell revelations that Zimbabwean soldiers have been demanding free sex since Robert Mugabe was removed from power.

South Africa's Sowetan newspaper says the findings are contained in a new report published by the National Aids Council which accused some army personnel in some parts of the country of demanding sex at gunpoint.

According to the paper, Zimbabwe's National Aids Council also found out in the research carried out in towns and rural areas that the soldiers claimed to have brought freedom to the country by ending Mugabe's 37 year-rule and as such deserved to be rewarded.

The Sowetan reports that the conduct of Zimbabwe's army personnel has become a problem ahead of general election scheduled in September. This after opposition leader Joice Mujuru‚ of the People's Rainbow Coalition‚ had claimed in a recent letter to President Emmerson Mngangagwa that 3 000 soldiers are using intimidation tactics in their campaign for the ruling ZANU-PF party.

 

Grace Mugabe

Meanwhile in Zimbabwe, Daily News reports that hoards of illegal miners invaded a citrus plantation in Mazowe belonging to former First Lady Grace Mugabe on Friday destroying drip irrigation equipment. The group, reportedly waving shovels and machetes at Mrs Mugabé, said she was no longer in power and could nothing to them. The paper reports that Grace now has only skeleton security after being stripped of her body guards.

Kenya's Miguna saga

 

And in Kenya, Standard Digital relays a Good Friday message from the Anglican Church to Kenyans, urging the country's citizens to obey court orders to enhance the rule of law.

The paper reports that after the Good Friday service at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, the heads of the Church Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit expressed regrets that senior Government officials were disobeying judicial orders with impunity.

He reportedly warned that their actions could encourage other Kenyans to ignore court orders, a move that could fuel lawlessness.

According to the paper, on Thursday, a court found three senior Government officials in contempt of court. The Inspector General Joseph Boinnet, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Immigration chief Gordon Kihalangwa, reportedly disobeyed court orders to present Canadian-based lawyer and opposition politician Miguna Miguna.

The Canadian citizen was expelled from Kenya in a deportation saga. He said for society to thrive, the three arms of Government must function independently to check on each other for law and order to be maintained.

Meanwhile, Daily Nation reports that days after Miguna Miguna was deported for the second time in as many months, the government and his handlers are still trading accusations over who is to blame for the saga which has left him holed up at Dubai International Airport, hoping he would somehow get his travel documents and come back to the land of his birth.

The newspaper says it is able to report that officials at the Immigration Department, were waiting to just get Miguna fill a visa application form, get a visa and have his Canadian passport stamped, without having to pay even a shilling, and then go home.

But as the Nation explains, the Immigration Department blames both Miguna and the government for transforming an initially a minor and largely technical issue into a week-long battle that has transcended Kenya’s borders, roping in even authorities in Dubai.

