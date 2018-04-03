RFI in 15 languages

 

International media
Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
Whistleblower Christopher Wylie speaks at a protest opposite Parliament in London on March 29, 2018.
 
    International media
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 3 April 2018

By
media

South Africa pays tribute to Winnie Mandela who died on Monday at the age 81. President Ramaphosa praises "tireless advocate of the voiceless and decrees a State funeral for the "struggle icon".

We start in South Africa where the papers are all about the death of Winnie Mazikizela Mandela.

City Press reports that she passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday, April 2 after a long illness at the age of 81.

The paper has a profile of the firebrand politician and former wife of Nelson Mandela who like her famous husband was not spared from the brutality of apartheid forces.

Mail and Guardian also carries a messsage of condolence sent to Winnie's daughters, grandchildren and extended family by Nobel laureate Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah. "May Mam, Winnie, rest in peace and rise in glory" wrote the Tutus.

Tutu praises Winnie's courage in the the tribute recalling that she refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings and banishment.

The Sowetan carries a video clip of President Cyril Eamaphosa's tribute to Winnie Mandela in which he praises her for never giving up on her dream of a free South Africa during the toughest times of apartheid.

She remained throughout her life a tireless advocate for the dispossessed and the marginalised and was the voice for the voiceless which earned her the love and the respect of the nation" said Ramaphosa in his address  the nation on the SABC‚ public broadcaster.

Cape Times reports from Winne's home where neighbours of late Struggle icon have gathered outside the family home in Orlando Soweto to pay their last respects.

The paper says some were still in shock at the sudden disappearance of the stalwart who spent the weekend in church celebrating Easter with her family.

The Johannesburg Times reports that shortly after the address, the South African President announced during a condolence visit at Madikizela's home in Soweto Monday night that a national official funeral would be organized for her on April 14 three days after an official memorial.

The Daily Dispatch like several national newspapers carry the  last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto on Good Friday. The album was shared with the media by Winnie's  her daughter Zoleka Mandela accordingto the newspaper.

City Press publishes a photo album drawn from the "incredible life of South Africa’s most well-known, mysterious, yet endearing women".

The paper spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Front, Bantu Holomisa.Major General Holomisa, was commander of the Transkei Defence Force and a staunch African National Congress activist, who led a bloodless coup against the Transkei government.

He to told City Press that Madikizela-Mandela is the woman whose struggle taught South Africa that "you don’t have to use a gun or be a man in order to achieve your objectives"

 
