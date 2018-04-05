African press review 5 April 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
You Will Not Die, Nakhane's second solo album
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
  • media
    International media
    Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Israeli band Orphaned Land spreads message of peace across Middle …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review Rwanda Israel South Africa Democratic Republic of Congo

African press review 5 April 2018

By
media

South Africa's Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is in a spot of legal bother. Was Winnie Mandela deliberately discredited by the aparthied police's dirty tricks unit? And the DRC has a message for UN peacekeepers.

Is South African president Cyril Ramaphosa going to have to sack Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba?

The question is prompted by a front-page story in this morning's Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay where we learn that Gigaba violated the constitution by lying under oath.

The High Court in Pretoria found that Gigaba’s assertion that he had not given approval for a private airline to establish a VIP facility at Johannesburg's Oliver Tambo International Airport during a meeting in January 2016 was false.

Fireblade Aviation had sued Gigaba for allegedly going back on his undertaking to make officials available to staff the airline's customs and immigration facility. Gigaba denied that he had approved the deal, but the court found against him. In the light of his violation of the constitution, it denied him the right to appeal.

Opposition parties have called on the president to sack Gigaba following the court ruling.

In a written response this week to a question from opposition Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota, Ramaphosa said the court ruling was of "great concern and needs to be given serious attention".

Dirty tricks operation against Winnie Mandela revealed

The South African Mail & Guardian reports that a massive post-1990 security police operation designed to discredit Winnie Mandela has been revealed by former police “dirty tricks” operative Paul Erasmus.

In the operation, sanctioned at police security branch headquarters level or higher, a mixture of fact and fiction was leaked to local and international media on the alleged marital infidelity of the ANC president’s wife, on criminal activities of her bodyguards, known as the Mandela Football Club, and on the death of teenage activist Stompie Moeketsie, kidnapped and tortured by those guards.

A spate of anti-Winnie reporting ensued which led to recriminations within the ANC and could have contributed to the break-up of the Mandela marriage, the paper says.

Ethiopia claims Nile Basin Initiative undermined

Ethiopia has accused unnamed parties of attempting to undermine cooperation between the Nile Basin Initiative member states.

The claim came as the tripartite talks between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia resumed in Khartoum.

The talks focus on the Ethiopian Renaissance dam, which downstream states fear could interfere with the flow of the River Nile.

The tripartite talks resume after two years of suspension due to disagreements between Egypt and Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Irrigation Minister Sileshi Bekele, addressing the media in Khartoum on Tuesday, accused “unnamed parties” of intentionally undermining the cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

Egypt suspended its membership of the Nile Basin Initiative in 2000 to protest the Entebbe agreement setting Nile water quotas.

Rwanda denies Israel refugee deal

Rwanda has again denied the existence of any deal to receive African migrants from Israel.

Kigali has at various stages in the dispute claimed that it is “ready to receive any African migrant” from Israel, then denied the existence of a deal.

Rwanda’s comments earlier this week followed an announcement on Monday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that more than 38,000 refugees and asylum seekers would no longer be deported to Africa.

Netanyahu said Israel had reached a deal with the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, to deport the migrants to Western countries after it became clear that the chosen host country in Africa did not meet the required conditions.

Rwanda accused Israel of scapegoating the Kigali government due to the mounting pressure the Jewish state is facing over the migrants issue at home.

UN peackeepers, go home!

The Democratic Republic of Congo wants United Nations' peacekeepers out of the country by 2020, according to DRC Foreign Minister Leonard She Okitundu. This follows a UN Security Council vote last week extending the peacekeepers' mandate for a further year.

She Okitundu, who is foreign minister and deputy prime minister, also confirmed that the DRC government will not attend a donors' conference in Geneva next week, organised by the UN and the EU.

The Geneva conference aims to raise 1.5 billion euros to tackle a crisis that Kinshasa says has been vastly exaggerated by aid workers.

The United Nations has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the DRC, with at least 13 million Congolese in need of aid, including nearly eight million who are severely food insecure.

The Security Council on Tuesday gave its huge peacekeeping mission in the DRC the task of helping to prepare for December elections meant to end President Joseph Kabila's rule.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.