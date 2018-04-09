African press review 9 April 2018

Nigerian army rescues 149 women and children in raid on Boko Haram Sambisa lair, while ex-President Mothlanté pays tribute to Winnie Mandela but warns ANC about living in the past.

We begin in Nigeria where several papers lead with breaking news from the military about the rescue of 149 hostages held by Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest in the north-eastern Borno State.

Vanguard carries a statement from the army's public relations office claiming that five insurgents were killed and five others captured during the week-end operations in Yerimari-Kura community inside the Islamists Sambisa stronghold.

Premium Times quotes the army spokesman as saying that the rescued persons included 54 women and 95 children who are now being profiled and treated at an army medical facility in Borno State.

To Kenya now where Daily Nation investigates a cash crisis reportedly affected procurement and supplies operations in several key counties.

The paper reports that the worse hit counties include Taita-Taveta, where employees have not received their March pay and Kakamega where officials are reportedly struggling to buy drugs for the referral hospital and many other health institutions.

The Nation says it was told by the Governor of Lamu that while its workers have been paid construction of roads had stalled because they do not have money.

According to the publication county governments like Mount Kenya are yet to receive full allocations of development funds for this financial year as the national government grapples with a cash crisis at the National Treasury.

In Uganda, the Daily Monitor sets the stage for today's landmark hearing at the Constitutional Court of a consolidated petition challenging the amendment of the constitution to remove the presidential age limit.

The paper reports that the five justices of the court led by the Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, is set to hear the petitions by stakeholders such as the Uganda Law Society and Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago, representing Members of Parliament challenging the amendment.

The Monitor claims that a survey conducted before the age limit voting indicated that 85 per cent of Ugandans do not supported the lifting of the cap on the presidential age which will allow President Yuweri Museveni to seek re-election for a sixth term in 2021 after 30 years in office, beyond an age limit of 75.

And in South Africa, the papers focus on the services and tributes for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who died last Monday at the age of 81. The events are taking place ahead of her national official memorial and funeral‚ scheduled in Soweto on the 11th and 14th of April.

The Sowetan leads with a warning from former President Kgalema Motlanthe that the government and the ANC must invest in the youth if they do not want to fall like apartheid or the Roman Empire.

The paper reports that Motlanthe, speaking at a church service in Johannesburg commemorating Winnie’s life, warned President Ramaphosa's government against overindulging in celebrating the past.

“She had a choice, as the first black female to qualify as a medical social worker‚ to live a normal life Like “Madiba”‚ her husband‚ Oliver Tambo and Walter Sisulu‚ she instead opted to take the fight on behalf of the downtrodden and oppressed people of our country said Mothlanté, in an excerpt of his remarks highlighted by the Times.