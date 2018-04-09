Controversy erupts over the deaths of alleged terrorists in Mali

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia must increase investment and push through reforms, says …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Mali Terrorism Army

Controversy erupts over the deaths of alleged terrorists in Mali

By
media Malian soldiers in a truck, February 2017. AFP/Thomas Coex

In Mali, an investigation has been launched into the controversial killing of 14 people in Dioura, in the central Mopti region last Friday. There are two contradictory versions of who these people were and how they died.

On Friday, the Malian army said that 14 people described as alleged terrorists were killed while trying to escape. They had been arrested the day before in the town of Dioura in possession of weapons, according to the military. However, the official version was contested by their next of kin and local sources who claim they were summarily executed.

Military blunder?

Seydou Bah, mayor of Nampala, told RFI that these people were all Nampala contituents who lived in a campsite near Dioura. He said he knew who the victims were thanks to the testimonies of women and children who had fled the scene when the army arrested ogther family members. He believes it was a military blunder.

"It's not the first time we've confronted such a military blunder. They have to stop", he says. "The authorities should take this problem seriously and investigate so that such abuses don't happen again, because they cause defiance between the military and the population they're supposed to protect."

Military inquiry

Defense minister Tiena Coulibaly responded by assuring people that a military investigation is underway to establish what happened.

"I pledge that we will follow the conclusions of the investigation, which means that if indeed a crime was committed, the perpetrators will be treated as criminals and brought to justice" he told RFI.

But the minister also warned that some people  were constantly criticising the army despite its "hard work fighting terrorism". "Our army protects each and every Malian citizen" he stressed.

Recurring accusations of abuses

And yet, it is not the first time local and international NGOs have accused the army of abuse.

On Monday, Human Rights Watch called for investigations into the deaths of 27 men, all allegedly killed in detention between February and April of this year during the counter-terrorist Dambe operation still underway in Central Mali.

"In light of the failure of the military to hold accountable soldiers implicated in past abuses, an independent Justice Ministry investigation for the current spate of abuses is crucial", Human Rights Watch wrote.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.