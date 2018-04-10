Namibia's Geingob strongly denies involvement in corruption

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, Happiness, …
Aminatta Forna, author of
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Does trauma define the person? Aminatta Forna's latest novel, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A listener explains the illogical Cartesian logic
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Cheating stains Australia's losses in South Africa
  • media
    World music matters
    Nakhane: the South African songbird soaring high
  • media
    Culture in France
    France May 68: the art of revolution
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Namibia Areva Uranium

Namibia's Geingob strongly denies involvement in corruption

By
media President Hage Geingob of Namibia

Namibian President Hage Geingob has strongly denied corruption accusations stemming from a French anti-corruption probe centered on the purchase of Canadian mining company Uramin by French nuclear giant Areva.

A letter to Radio France Internationale from lawyers for the president strongly denies that the president, or the government of Namibia, had anything to do with the case.

“The alleged corruption concerns the conduct of Areva and/or Uramin and do not implicate Dr. Geingob or the government of the republic of Namibia," the president's lawyer, Sisa Namandje, said in a letter.

Namandje also explained that any sums paid to Geingob were for "advisory work at Uramin", not by Areva, undertaken before his appointment as commerce and industry minister in 2008.

The letter also adds that the advisory work for Uramin was carried out when the president was a parliamentary backbencher and that the services he provided were listed in the Parliamentary Asset Register in accordance with the law.

The takeover of Uramin by Areva “was done without the knowledge or participation of Dr Geingob in any way”, Nemandje added. “The alleged corruption therefore relates to the conduct of the owners of Areva and/or Uramin and has nothing to do with Dr Geingob or the Government of the Republic of Namibia”.

"There is no link between the additional costs of the transaction between Areva and Uramin, and the services delivered by (Geingob's) HG Consultants," wrote Namandje.

Renamed Orano at the beginning of this year, the Areva group spent € 1.8 billion euros to acquire Uramin and its three uranium deposits in Namibia, South Africa and the Central African Republic in 2007.

However, problems in the mining sector in the three countries turned the purchase into a financial disaster.

As a result Areva made provisions for a €1.5-billion-euro writedown at the end of 2011, roughly the price of the initial transaction.

French investigators subsequently opened a probe into the affair.

Former Areva chief Anne Lauvergeon was implicated for having allegedly submitted inaccurate accounts intended to hide the collapse in the value of Uramin.

The former director of the group's mining operations, Sébastien de Montessus, is also being sued for alleged corruption.

Geingob, 76, was prime minister of Namibia between 1990-2002 and 2012-2015 before becoming president in 2015.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.