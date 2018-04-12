African press review 12 April 2018

President Buhari of Nigeria traces origin of Fulani herdsmen to Gadhafi's Libya. South Africa's Julius Malema urges the ANC to protect Mam'Winnie' home, not "apartheid symbols; And Kenya comes under pressure from the World bank to clean up ghost workers on its payroll.

We begin in Nigeria where the Nation leads with President Muhammadu Buhari's claims that the Fulani Herdsmenwho unleashed a killing spree across the country over grazing land were trained by the late Libyan President Muammar Gadhafi.

The paper says, Buhari made the revelation during talks with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Abuja House mission in London on Wednesday.

The Nation quotes the Nigerian leader as saying that the gunmen, escaped into Nigeria and other West African countries after Gadhafi’s death.

President Buhari reportedly spoke, as suspected herdsmen killed 13 people in Benue and Nasarawa states on Tuesday. According to the paper he expressed regret that “irresponsible politics” had been brought into the farmers/herders’ crisis, promising to find enduring solutions to the crisis and do justice to all concerned.

In South Africa the papers splash out colourful pictures of thousands of Winnie Mandela fans who flocked to Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday to pay tribute to the struggle icon ahead of her state funeral on Saturday.

Times Live leads with a quote from firebrand Julius Malema who spoke at the event. The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party reported accused the ANC government of quote failing Mama Mandela by protecting apartheid symbols but not her house in Brandfort in the Free State.

The paper reports that Malema singled out the statue of Cecil John Rhodes at the University of Cape Town‚ which was removed in April 2015 following massive student protests over its presence on the campus and that of Paul Kruger [on Church Square in Pretoria]‚ which he said reminded South Africans of apartheid.

Times reports that the EFF party leader slammed the government for failing to protect their own‚ yet protected the murderers who killed the people who fought for our democracy.”

The Citizen says that while lofty speeches from political leaders took center stage during Wednesday’s memorial services for Winnie, the so-called “cheap seats” of Orlando Stadium, made their voices through song, dance and tales about the iron spirit of Mam’Winnie.

The Citizen says a kaleidoscope of political parties’ colours, from all political parties in the country peppered the half-filled stadium, proving that although she spent her life as a member of the ANC, Mam’ Winnie truly belonged to all in South Africa.

In Kenya, Daily Nation leads with news that donors are piling pressure on the Government to revisit a radical program that would see thousands of national and county government employees sent home.

According to the paper the retrenchment of redundant workers is one of several proposals put forward by the World Bank to cut operational expenses.

The Nation holds that in its latest update on the country’s economy, the World Bank has asked the Government to consider “cleaning the payroll of ghost and redundant workers and reducing the level of wage adjustments”.