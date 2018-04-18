African press review 18 April 2018

From missing girls and Boko Haram to Pop stars posting half naked photos on social media we look at some of the top stories making it into today's African papers.

To the Mail & Guardian first which is headlining "Calls for proof of life after Chibok girls death claims". Indeed 100 of the 276 girls who were seized from the Government Girls Secondary School in Nigeria in April 2014 are rumoured to have died.

In the immediate aftermath 57 had managed to escape and "107 have either been found or released as part of a government deal with the jihadists" writes the paper.

Claims that some have died or been killed are not new and have resurfaced after parents of the missing girls and supporters gathered on Saturday in northeast Nigeria. This to mark the fourth anniversary of the kidnapping which gained international coverage.

Ahmad Salkida, a Nigerian journalist who has been involved in negotiations with the Islamist group, believes only 15 of the 112 girls still being held were still alive. He wrote on twitter that "Many of [them] died as a result of cross fires and bombardments of the security forces that no doubt were intent on rescuing them"

The governement could neither confirm nor deny the claim. President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman, said the journalists claims were not known to them or anyone working on their behalf and that according to their international contacts assisting the process, the girls are there.

The Punch is meanwhile calling for the Nigerian government not to grant amnesty for Boko Haram mass murderers.

"Having, in his own opinion technically defeated the Boko Haram insurgents, President Muhammadu Buhari and some interest groups are anxious to grant amnesty to repentant insurgents. "Although the paper agrees that de-radicalisation, amnesty and reconciliation are useful tools when it comes to solving national crises, it warns Nigerian leaders "not reward or allow mass murderers to walk free".

It notes that the "confessions by some captured members have revealed some cases of young men, women and underage girls who had been coerced or brainwashed into joining the terror machine against their will." A case of "join us or die" For those who are not indicted in any specific instance of mass murder, abduction or arson, de-radicalisation and re-integration are desirable outcomes.

Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday cautioned development partners against using foreign aid to support policies that could destabilise young democracies. The Daily Nation takes a closer look at the speech he gave at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London.

The president, who is on a five day visit of the UK, touched on the fight against terror, trade adding that "channelling development funds to projects that can create jobs for the youth should be the definitive function of rich-poor relations in the modern world". "Your praiseworthy international aid expenditure must never contribute to the instability of democratic rule" he said. "There is today a temptation for some in the mainstream governing parties to seek political advantage in extreme positions that erode unity, a sense of national purpose and paint compromise as betrayal".

The Standard notes that coffee chain giant Starbucks is set to close 8,000 United States stores for one afternoon for racial-bias training. This comes after after the arrest of two black men at one of its Philadelphia cafes last week sparked accusations of racial profiling at the chain.

Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said "While this is not limited to Starbucks, we're committed to being a part of the solution"

Nearly 175,000 people will be trained at the end of May on how to prevent racial discrimination.

Tanzania's music star Naseeb Abdul Juma better known as Diamond Platinumz has been arrested after he published a photo of himself on social medial shirtless and in bed with a lady friend.

The Daily Monitor reports that the country's information minister told parliament "Among our artists, there are some who are starting to spread indecency on social media,""Social media is not a garbage dump of sorts. Our country has a culture," The paper says he wants to bring 28 year old musician to justice.