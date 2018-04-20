Africa Press Review 20 April 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Why a cloud hangs over the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising
Aleksandra Leliwa Kopystynska
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How the Aquarius saved 27,000 people from a Mediterranean death
  • media
    International report
    Waiting to be rescued from international waters
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Playing for peace in the Central African Republic
  • media
    International report
    Aboard the SOS - one woman's story
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Locals in Lille open their homes to refugees
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

Africa Press Review 20 April 2018

By
media Africa Press Review

Cuban doctors in Uganda, lazy youngsters.

We head to South Africa first where The Sowetan is leading with the troubles in Mahikeng which began on Wednesday with protestors calling for the resignation of Premier Supra Mahumapelo. The paper describes the North West capital where president Cyril Ramphosa is set to head later today,as now resembling a Ghost town . "A drive around the town’s CBD showed litter strewn in a number of streets with only a few cars and residents visible in the streets. However‚ there was a heavy police presence as a number of police vans were seen doing the rounds."

The Mail & Guardian is concerned that "Trade unions protests have brought the North West to its knees, closing health facilities and forcing hospitals to discharge even the sickest of bedridden patients."

It explains why calls for Mahumapelo’s ousting follow revelations that the province awarded R180-million rand in illegal tenders the Gupta-linked company Mediosa for mobile clinics."

Times Live is meanwhile more concerned with the death of one protester who was chased by cops. The man died in a car chase between police and protesters‚ in an area called Airport View. "Three other people were injured. It is unclear what hospital they were sent to as hospitals were shut down in the town."

Staying on the topic of health, The Daily Monitor wonders if a " Cuban doctors [can] cure Uganda’s health care?". According to the paper The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) "has scoffed at government’s deal with the Cuban government to bring into the country more than 200 doctors, saying there is no shortage of doctors in Uganda."

The deal came following a doctors’ strike "which paralysed health services for about three weeks in November last year". The strike staged to press government for better pay and working conditions. The health minister says they expect about 40 specialists in the first batch but has not yet given a date of arrival.

But Ugandan doctors say the real problem is "inadequate medical equipment and supplies, something that has pushed some of their counterparts to seek better employment abroad." However Public Service minister says the doctors were being brought in to boost the few specialists, especially at upcountry stations shunned by local doctors.

And finally in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is under fire for saying the country's youth was lazy.  Nigeria's Guardian reports the exact words used on Wednesday at a business conference in London.

“A lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming, you know, that Nigeria has been an oil producing country therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, health care, education, free”. The paper writes about the delight with which presidential hopefuls such as vice president Atiku Abubakar countered these comments taking to social media to write that youth are the “backbone of the country". While The Punch has Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State calling for a presidential apology and saying that the comments came at a time when the nation’s youths were bearing the brunt of unprecedented misrule by the older generation"

Needless to say, the hashtag  #LazyNigerianYouths has been trending since yesterday.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.