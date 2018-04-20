Africa Press Review 20 April 2018

We head to South Africa first where The Sowetan is leading with the troubles in Mahikeng which began on Wednesday with protestors calling for the resignation of Premier Supra Mahumapelo. The paper describes the North West capital where president Cyril Ramphosa is set to head later today,as now resembling a Ghost town . "A drive around the town’s CBD showed litter strewn in a number of streets with only a few cars and residents visible in the streets. However‚ there was a heavy police presence as a number of police vans were seen doing the rounds."

The Mail & Guardian is concerned that "Trade unions protests have brought the North West to its knees, closing health facilities and forcing hospitals to discharge even the sickest of bedridden patients."

It explains why calls for Mahumapelo’s ousting follow revelations that the province awarded R180-million rand in illegal tenders the Gupta-linked company Mediosa for mobile clinics."

Times Live is meanwhile more concerned with the death of one protester who was chased by cops. The man died in a car chase between police and protesters‚ in an area called Airport View. "Three other people were injured. It is unclear what hospital they were sent to as hospitals were shut down in the town."

Staying on the topic of health, The Daily Monitor wonders if a " Cuban doctors [can] cure Uganda’s health care?". According to the paper The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) "has scoffed at government’s deal with the Cuban government to bring into the country more than 200 doctors, saying there is no shortage of doctors in Uganda."

The deal came following a doctors’ strike "which paralysed health services for about three weeks in November last year". The strike staged to press government for better pay and working conditions. The health minister says they expect about 40 specialists in the first batch but has not yet given a date of arrival.

But Ugandan doctors say the real problem is "inadequate medical equipment and supplies, something that has pushed some of their counterparts to seek better employment abroad." However Public Service minister says the doctors were being brought in to boost the few specialists, especially at upcountry stations shunned by local doctors.

And finally in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is under fire for saying the country's youth was lazy. Nigeria's Guardian reports the exact words used on Wednesday at a business conference in London.

“A lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming, you know, that Nigeria has been an oil producing country therefore they should sit and do nothing and get housing, health care, education, free”. The paper writes about the delight with which presidential hopefuls such as vice president Atiku Abubakar countered these comments taking to social media to write that youth are the “backbone of the country". While The Punch has Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State calling for a presidential apology and saying that the comments came at a time when the nation’s youths were bearing the brunt of unprecedented misrule by the older generation"

Needless to say, the hashtag #LazyNigerianYouths has been trending since yesterday.