African press review 26 April 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
Old Car City's owner and founder, Dean Walter Lewis
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Africa’s economic growth on the increase driven by commodities, …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why French university students and professors fear selection
  • media
    International report
    Search restarts for area to bury nuclear UK waste
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tandra, Saleem, and green-haired turtles
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Strike Press review South Africa Press freedom South Sudan Rwanda

African press review 26 April 2018

By
media

Should the South African government continue to finance the national airline?Was it a mistake for workers to vote for a billionaire to become South Africa’s president? What happened to yesterday's Saftu strike call? And what have Gambia, Zimbabwe and Angola got in common?

In South Africa the Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay reports that the opposion Democratic Alliance has renewed its call for the national carrier, South African Airways (SAA), to be placed under business rescue following revelations by Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele that the airline will need additional state bailouts amounting to R5bn this year, R5bn next year and at least R2bn in 2020-21.

Five billion rand is the equivalent of about 330 million euros; two billion rand is 132 million euros.

The prospective cash injections by the state would be in addition to the 700 million euros given to SAA in October last year.

The airline boss, Vuyani Jarana, told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts this week that the airline did not generate sufficient revenue to pay back the capital amounts of its debt, managing to repay only the interest.

The opposition alliance claims that Gungubele told the appropriations committee that the cost of liquidating SAA would amount to R60bn. Getting on for four billion euros.

Vavi says Ramaphosa was a mistake

Also in BusinessDay, Zwelinzima Vavi says it was a mistake for workers to vote for a billionaire to become the country’s president.

Vavi, general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), yesterday lashed out at rival federation Cosatu‚ which supported Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC elective conference in December 2017. Where in the world would workers put a multibillionaire as president? he asked "The first thing Ramaphosa did when he took office was to raise value-added tax.”

Vavi was speaking during yesterday’s march against the minimum wage and proposed changes to the country’s labour laws.

Fit for a buffalo

According to a report in the Mail & Guardian, around 6 000 workers and community organisers from Johannesburg and surrounding areas marched against the new amendments to the Labour Relations Act and the national minimum wage on Wednesday.

One participant said the proposed minimum hourly rate of 1.30  euros was fit for a buffalo but was no wage for a human being.

Salva Kiir warns those who want his job

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has vowed to crush the rebels fighting to dislodge him from power.

President Kiir told a military parade at the army headquarters in Juba on Tuesday that many people were lured into rebellion by the prospects of higher ranks in the military or the government.

He said such intentions posed a major threat to the nation's peace and stability.

President Kiir said the "war" waged against his leadership had no national agenda but was the work of individuals keen to improve their personal positions.

Tensions rise in Rwandan DRC refugees camp

There’s tension at a camp in western Rwanda for refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo after Rwandan security forces entered the camp yesterday morning.

According to refugees at the Kiziba camp, the security forces want to arrest some of their leaders accused of masterminding demonstrations and acts of disobedience against the Rwandan authorities.

Two months ago the refugees marched to the headquarters of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, in the town of Karongi to protest against living conditions and asking to be repatriated to the DRC.

Rwandan security forces used live bullets to disperse them, killing at least 11 and injuring many others, according to the UNHCR.

Presidential departures boost press freedom

The departure of "predatory presidents" from Gambia, Zimbabwe and Angola has led to an improved media freedom ranking in each of those nations, according to a statement from press watchdog Reporters Without Borders yesterday.

President Adama Barrow last year took over in Gambia from Yahya Jammeh after 22 years, while Robert Mugabe was replaced in Zimbabwe by Emmerson Mnangagwa after 37 years. Jose Eduardo dos Santos was replaced in Angola by Joao Lourenco after 38 years.

Reporters Without Borders, however, warned that press freedom around the world is under threat.

The organisation singled out US President Donald Trump, Russia and China as major contributors to the worrying trend.

A "climate of hatred and animosity" towards journalists, combined with growing attempts to control the media pose a "threat to democracies", RSF says in its annual report.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.