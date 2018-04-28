African press review 28 April 2018

President Buhari heads to Washington for summit with Donald Trump; Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa opens largest trade expo in decades; And a Kenyan policeman bags a huge Presidential purse for a hit song promoting his remote hometown.

And in Nigeria the papers are all about President Muhammadu Buhari's departure from Abuja this Saturday for an official working visit to the United States, on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Sahara Reporters says Buhari will have bilateral meeting with President Trump and a working lunch on Monday 30th April 2018.

According to the paper the meeting is to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and to advance shared priorities, such as: promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.

Meanwhile in Zimbabwe, the state owned Herald newspaper has a special report President Emerson Mnangagwa's visit to Bulawayo on Friday for the official opening this Saturday of the 59th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The paper reports a hectic reception from thousands of ruling ZANU/PF party militants who thronged the airport to welcome him adding that is the first time President Mnangagwa is officiating at ZITF as the Head of State following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

The Herald says the international expo, running under the theme: “Sustainable Industrial Development Inclusive, Competitive, and Collaborative,” kicked off on Tuesday with a packed business programme of top-level engagement in what organizers described as the “biggest” international trade showcase in decades.

In South Africa, BusinessDay newspaper satirizes about failed diplomatic efforts this week by the leaders of Europe's biggest economies to stop Donald Trump from quitting the Iran Nuclear arms deal, the Paris Climate accords and to prevent a trade war breaking out between the US and the European Union.

The paper argues that despite their coordinated approaches all Macron got from Trump about the UN-brokered deal with Teheran were kisses adding that Merkel’s goal to win an extension of Trump’s tariff waiver for the EU during Friday's White House visit, by offering him longer-term talks on trade, appeared doomed.

BusinessDay culled a line from Germany’s most-read daily newspaper, Bild claiming that Donald Trump embraced Macron in a way "that the chancellor can only dream of."

And in Kenya, the Standard says tales about the tough working and living conditions of the country's police force now makes no sense to a singing constable. He is 33-year Corporal Edward Ekidor, who the paper claims has had no qualms celebrating his birth place of Turkana County in song and dance.

According to the Standard a few days ago Ekidor got an unexpected present of 8000 euros from Deputy President William Ruto after performing his thrilling hit Turkan during this year’s Tobong’ Lore cultural festival which ended last week.

The newspaper reports that dignitaries and locals sprang from their seats to dance to the song composed to woo citizens to visit the county christened the cradle of mankind, but which in the Standard's words had been so marginalized that whenever locals visit other regions, they say, they were "going to Kenya".