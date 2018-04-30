African press review 30 April 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, Tanzania
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How a group of artists based in Egypt tried to change society
  • media
    International report
    Who will benefit from Egypt's economic reforms?
  • media
    International report
    The residents of Cairo's garbage city: innovative and self-sufficient
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 30 April 2018

By
media

Controversy about Donald Trump's "shithole" African countries swells as Nigeria's Buhari becomes first African leader to visit him in the White House. And a Kenyan tycoon robbed at gunpoint allegedly identifies his attackers behind a police desk.

We start in Nigeria where the commentators are looking forward to President Muhammadu Buhari's working visit to the United States and the first White House visit by an African leader since Donald Trump's election.

The Nation reports that Buhari arrived at Blair House, the US Presidential Guest House, on Saturday where he will be staying throughout his three-day visit.

According to the newspaper a press release from the White House states that the talks will focus on fighting terrorism and insecurity, economic growth and democratic development in Nigeria, set to hold presidential polls in February next year.

But Punch underlines in its lead article, that all eyes will be on Trump after he earlier called African nations “shithole” countries, a damaging remark he has since denied.

For its part Premium Times says on top of his White House meeting with Trump, President Buhari's delegation will meet with CEO's of several American companies such as energy giant General Electric for the implementation of the interim phase of the narrow gauge rail concession.

According to the paper the an affiliate of GE is waiting to finalize a concession agreement to invest an estimated two billion dollars to modernize the rail line from Lagos to Kano and from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

Meanwhile, ThisDay highlights a statement from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party alerting the US President the undemocratic policies and actions of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the newspaper the PDP urges Trump to get Buhari to explain actions of his administration, which it claims are the height of human rights abuse in the country's national contemporary history.

Meanwhile Vanguard relays a message from the Secretary of Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly, Umar Ardo, urging the United States President, Donald Trump to ask President Muhammadu Buhari while he jailed an American citizen for 95 years in 1984 while he was Nigerian military Head of State.

In Zimbabwe the papers are watching a process by the ruling ZANU/PF party to select its candidates for the July 2018 general elections. The state-owned Herald newspaper reports that the process scheduled on Sunday was not completed because of what the party’s national elections commission attributed to a breakdown experienced by the company that was printing the ballot papers.

According to the publication the election primaries which continue today have been very peaceful despite flaring tempers in some constituencies, where the contests involve so-called bigwigs of the revolutionary party.

And in Kenya, Standard Digital tells the shocking story of a robbed man who found his robbers behind the desk of the police station where he rushed to report the crime.

The paper reports that Jervason Musinga Kiendi claims the three constables, seized his saloon car, robbed of Sh390, 000, and dumped in a bush in Konza, moments after he withdrew cash from a bank in Machakos town on Friday. Machakos County police boss Samuel Mukinda said they had opened investigations into the claims, according to the Standard.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.