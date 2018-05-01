African press review 1 May 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
Bangkok elephants are hired for a three day elephant-polo competition.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
  • media
    International media
    Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How a group of artists based in Egypt tried to change society
  • media
    International report
    Who will benefit from Egypt's economic reforms?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 1 May 2018

By
media

Donald Trump confronts Buhari on the killing of Christians by herdsmen during maiden White House reception for the visiting Nigerian leader.

We begin in Nigeria where the papers lead with special reports from their envoys in Washington where President Muhammadu Buhari held talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump on Monday.

ThisDay reports that Buhari who arrived the US capital on Sunday was received by Trump at midday at the White House and ushered into the Oval Office, where both leaders exchanged pleasantries before proceeding to a closed-door meeting.

The newspaper,says the talks bordered on the war against global terrorism trade and an issue of grave concern to the American leader -- the persistent wanton killings of Christians in Nigeria. The killings were reportedly branded by Trump as a serious problem, which must not be allowed to continue.

According to Punch, Donald Trump actually warned Buhari was the first African leader to visit the White House that his administration will not tolerate the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

The paper explains that the American President spoke against the backdrop of incessant killings attributed to Fulani herdsmen in the country, particularly in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Plateau states.

The Tribune for its part reports that the US President also wondered what President Buhari was doing about the terrible problem of young women kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents.

Vanguard reports that in his response, Buhari admitted that security was a major issue in Nigeria, reiterating his position that the killings were aggravated by the demise of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, who he said had trained people who found their ways into the sub region with weapons.

The paper argues that Buhari expressed Abuja's gratitude to the Trump administration for agreeing to sell 12 Super Tucano A-29 war planes and weapons to Nigeria to fight terrorism.

Buhari also reportedly announced that the Attorneys-General of the two countries had put in place a mechanism to ensure the return of over 500 million dollars of funds looted by Nigeria and stashed away in banks around the world.

In Kenya the Standard takes up a report just in showing that growers lost over 1.9 million tons of food, in 2017 even as millions of citizens grappled with starvation fuelled by debilitating drought.

The newspaper says the National Bureau of Statistics which authored the study calculated the cost of the produce that got rotten as farmers struggled to store, or transport to the market at Sh150 billion, (approximately 1.2 billion euros).

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.