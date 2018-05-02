African press review 2 May 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
Bangkok elephants are hired for a three day elephant-polo competition.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Turning waste into a tourist attraction in Thailand
  • media
    International report
    Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
  • media
    International media
    Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How a group of artists based in Egypt tried to change society
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review South Africa Burundi Sierra Leone Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta

African press review 2 May 2018

By
media

US steel and aluminium tariffs put thousands of South African jobs at risk. The official campaign for a referendum on constitutional change in Burundi opened yesterday. Should Kenya waste the talents of President Uhuru Kenyatta when he reaches the end of his second mandate?

A decision by the United States to reject South Africa’s application for exemption from President Donald Trump’s import duties on steel and aluminium has put 7,500 South African jobs under threat, this morning's BusinessDay tells us.

The report reminds us that Trump this week signed proclamations granting permanent exemptions to a select number of countries and extended steel and aluminium tariff duty exemptions for some others. South Africa was not among them.

South African steel and aluminium products are likely to be priced out of the US market by the exempted countries because the South African metals will be less competitive, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.

South African steel a threat to US security

The Mail & Guardian leads with the same story, saying that the US has imposed steel and aluminium tariff hikes on South Africa because it believes imports of these products could “impair” its national security.

South African officials have pointed out that the country is not a cause of any national security concerns in the US nor a threat to American industry's interests and is not the cause of the current global steel glut.

Burundi presidential referendum campaign under way

Burundi yesterday saw the start of the official campaign for a referendum on constitutional change that could enable President Pierre Nkurunziza to stay in power for another 16 years.

Twenty-six parties, most of them aligned with the ruling CNDD-FDD party, have been authorised to campaign for the vote to be held on 17 May.

The leaders of parties which advise electors to abstain   rather than cast a Yes or No ballot   risk up to three years in jail.

Burundi's exiled opposition has called for a boycott of the referendum, which it describes as the "death knell" to the Arusha agreement in 2000 that helped end a 12-year civil war.

Nkurunziza, a 54-year-old former rebel leader, has ruled the central African nation since 2005.

According to the Arusha peace agreement, no president can govern Burundi for more than 10 years.

Bid to keep Kenyatta beyond term limit

The Daily Nation in Kenya gives the main story to criticism of a proposal to allow President Uhuru Kenyatta serve longer than the 10 years allotted under the constitution.

Speaking yesterday, the trade union confederation leader Francis Atwoli told workers in Nairobi that it would be logical to extend Kenyatta’s role after the end of his fixed 10-year term “because he is young”.

Atwoli said that letting Kenyatta, who will be 60 when he retires in 2022, leave office without any well-defined role in his retirement would be an exercise in futility. He also warned that presidential supporters will not accept such a departure.

The trade union leader called for the amendment of the Kenyan constitution.

Critics have described the suggestion as “warped” saying it is clearly the brainchild of “hardliners” within and around State House, the president's official residence.

Bio puts prof in top job

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has sparked controversy by appointing his doctoral programme supervisor to the cabinet.

In the second instalment of ministerial appointments, announced yesterday, Professor David Francis of Bradford University was named to the new post of Chief Minister.

Francis is the head of the Presidential Transition Team set up to review the activities of the former regime of Ernest Bai Koroma.

President Bio also named his campaign manager in the March election, Dr Alie Kabba, as Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.