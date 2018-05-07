African press review 7 May 2018

We begin in Nigeria where the papers investigate another massacre in the northern state of Kaduna by unidentified gunmen which allegedly may have been averted had a military commander not asked his men to retreat because of nightfall.

Punch reports that 45 people, mostly children, were gunned down on Saturday by motorcycle- riding bandits who raided Gwaska Village via Zamfara State, killing anybody in sight and burnt down the entire village of 3000 inhabitants.

Vanguard for its part claims it is able to report that the bandits came from neighbouring Dansadau village of Zamfara State, about 10 minutes’ drive to Birnin Gwari, residents said.

A member of a vigilante group set up to protect the village reportedly told correspondents that they were on patrol with army units in the local government area around 7pm when the military commander asked the soldiers to retreat because of darkness.

ThisDay sounds a warning from a top Nigerian church leader that Nigeria may not exist as it is if the spate of killings across the country is not quickly brought to an end. The paper says the head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, spoke after the massacre of 19 Christians while praying in a Benue State church.

According to the newspaper Adeboye warned that Nigerians would find it difficult to go out to vote next year if they have fear that they could be killed if they venture out of their houses to vote.

Meanwhile, the Tribune argues that the bloodletting taking place in Nigeria has spilled into primaries organized by the ruling All Progressive Congress party of President Muhammadu Buhari to pick their flag bearers for next year's general elections.

The paper says the APC's ward congress scheduled on Saturday turned bloody in several states across the country. It reports that in Lagos and Delta States, an outbreak of violence resulted in the death of two of the party's members.

The Tribune claims that in Oyo State some officials sustained different degrees of injuries while a serving minister, federal lawmakers and many others reportedly escaped being lynched.

And in South Africa, City Press publishes a key survey showing strong approval of the country's new leader Cyril Ramaphosa's stewardship less than three months after he replaced ousted President Jacob Zuma.

The paper says the Citizens’ Survey or Sacs on South Africans’ attitudes towards political leadership and the direction in which the country is moving found that 65% of its respondents were satisfied with Ramaphosa.

Sacs explains that the study based on face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1 300 respondents on topics including politics, economics, social issues and food security saw Ramaphosa's approval rating grow by 8 percentage points from 57 per cent recorded in February when he took office.

And in Kenya, Daily Nation has breaking news about the discovery of 31,000 pieces of fake “morning-after” pills at a depot in the capital Nairobi.

The paper quotes Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed as stating that the fake contraceptives known as Postinor 2 or P2 was worth 7 million Shillings or (58,000 euros) originated from China and was intended to be used as an oral emergency contraceptive to prevent pregnancies within 72 hours of unprotected sex.