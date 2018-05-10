RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture in France
Remembering La Belle Ouvrage of Mai 68 during Canne's Director's Fortnight
Mai 68 La Belle ouvrage poster by Jean-Luc Magneron
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 10 May 2018

By
media

African countries prepare their reponse following a ninth Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

We begin with robust coverage of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo which has killed 17 people according to authorities in Kinshasa.

Uganda’s Daily Monitor reports that the first multidisciplinary team comprised of experts from WHO, Médecins Sans Frontières and Provincial Division of Health travelled today to Bikoro in Equateur Province to strengthen coordination and investigations.

According to the newspaper, all the cases were reported from IIkoko Iponge, located about 30 kilometers from the shores of Lake Tumba in the north-western part of the country near the Republic of the Congo.

WHO has reportedly released one million euros to support response activities for the next three months with the goal of stopping the spread of Ebola to surrounding provinces and countries.

It is the ninth outbreak of the deadly killer in the Central African country since 1976. Ebola killed more than 11,300 people during the 2014 outbreak in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia with more than 28,000 others infected in the West African countries.

In Nigeria, Vanguard reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo directed the Ministry of Health to step up Ebola surveillance at all the country’s land and air borders.

It is worth noting that Nigeria is the only country in West Africa with a mobile laboratory for hemorrhagic fevers.

In Kenya the Star carries a statement from the Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki urging Kenyans to remain calm reassuring citizens that his ministry had the capacity to detect and swiftly respond to any emergencies.

Kariuki reportedly announced the start of Ebola screening at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and at Busia and Malaba border points, where thermal guns capable of detecting travelers with abnormal high temperatures have been installed.

Also in Kenya, the Standard claims that the country is heading towards a third referendum, following the March 9 Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga. The publication argues that the process looked all the more likely as allies worked together to implement the 9-point agenda they set to strengthen democratic practice in the country.

According to the newspaper, MPs and other leaders of Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement have categorically called for the Bomas Draft that proposed for a parliamentary system headed by a Prime Minister.

And in South Africa, the Johannesburg Star leads with a 70-year jail term slapped on the so called "Facebook rapist" by a Pretoria High court. The paper reports that the 19-year-old Sedzani Ndou, was arrested after he bragged on social media that he would never be caught.

The Star says he will serve terms of of 15 years' behind bars for each of four rapes and robberies he committed and 10 years for a fifth. According to the newspaper, the state had called for at least three life sentences, as some of Sedzani Ndou's victims were teenagers, the youngest being just 15 years old.

 
