World music matters
'Yiddish Glory' album breathes new life into lost Soviet Jewish WWII songs
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 17 May 2018

By
media

Nigeria approves German plans to repatriate 30,000 illegal Nigerians migrants living in Germany.

We begin in Nigeria where Punch reports a breakthrough in talks to facilitate the repatriation of over 30,000 illegal Nigerian migrants living in Germany.

The paper says that a deal was announced in Abuja on Thursday after a meeting between Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, and a German delegation led by Jan Hecker, National Security Adviser to the President of Germany.

Punch quotes the Nigerian official as saying that in the last two years only about 200 Nigerians had returned to the country out of about 30,000. This, due to what he admitted was a system put in place by Nigeria which in his words was not working to their satisfaction.

According to the paper, Onyeama explained that the deal lays down a new legal process that need to be exhausted after which Nigeria would trust Germany to make right decision about migrants to be repatriated.

Punch also quotes Enyeama as saying that it will be the responsibility of Germany to take full charge of the repatriation of the persons affected, with Nigeria’s mission in Berlin not required to play any role in the process.

In Kenya, the Standard leads with news that the Government has offered striking workers as little as Sh53 (0.4 euros) in salary increments after nearly 75 days of disruption in public universities. The newspaper claims that according to a breakdown of a Sh3.6 billion offer, the highest annual increment is Sh1, 000 awarded to the highest paid professor.

The Standard recalls that public institutions have remained shut after the Universities Academic Staff Union and Kenya University Staff Union pulled their members out of the lecture halls. The unions have rejected the offer, describing it as “provocative and grossly below the market value of universities academic staff”.

And in South Africa, Times Live counts the fortunes of an Australian man from Sydney who is celebrating two lottery windfalls in a single week.

The newspaper reports that the unidentified man, in his 40s and from the suburb of Bondi, picked up 1 million Australian dollars on Monday last week and then scooped another 1.4 million on Saturday.

Organizers reportedly said the likelihood of winning the lottery even once stood at one in 1.845 million chances. TimesLive reports that when asked what he intended to do with the money the new millionaire said he wasn't going to be stupid with it, after buying himself a new car and taking a holiday to Honolulu.

 
