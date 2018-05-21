African press review 21 May 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Morocco’s history of tolerance
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Morocco’s history of tolerance
  • media
    International report
    Oromo put faith in Ethiopia's Ahmed, but what can he do for them? …
  • media
    World music matters
    'Yiddish Glory' album breathes new life into lost Soviet Jewish …
  • media
    International report
    Ahmed begins public consultations on Ethiopia’s future: Ethiopia …
  • media
    International report
    What Abiy Ahmed means for Ethiopia’s Oromo people: Ethiopia Pt. …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Burundi South Sudan Cyril Ramaphosa

African press review 21 May 2018

By
media

Will Pierre Nkurunziza get a chance to serve five terms as president of Burundi? How many states should there be in South Sudan? And how has Cyril Ramaphosa done in his first months as South African leader?

The result of Burundi's referendum on constitutional reforms will be declared later today, according to a statement yesterday from the national electoral commission.

The proposed changes include a clause that could enable President Pierre Nkurunziza to stay in power until 2034.

Regional paper the East African notes that Burundi's political opposition has vowed to reject the referendum outcome.

On Friday the electoral commission said that provisional returns from all but one of the country's 18 provinces showed a majority in support of the reforms.

According to the East African, the changes will weaken constitutional constraints on Burundi's national intelligence agency and allow the revision of ethnic quotas which are seen as crucial to peace.

The new constitution would also scrap one of two vice-presidential jobs and shift powers from the government to the president.

Road collapse strands hundreds

Transport between Uganda and Rwanda has been disrupted following the collapse of a section of road linking the two countries.

This is also reported in the East African.

The paper says hundreds of travellers were stranded following the collapse of the Katuna-Rwanda road about three kilometres from the Rwandan border.

South Sudan ready to reduce local government

The government in South Sudan is considering holding a referendum on the controversial states created in 2015 by presidential decree.

Juba said the move would help to resolve a dispute among various armed factions which have never accepted the additional states.

South Sudan originally had 10 states but President Salva Kiir created 22 more in 2015.

Both the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and the splinter group of the Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement led by Riek Machar, described the move as illegal and called on the regional oversight body, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, to insist on a rerturn to the original 10-state framework.

Africans unite to fight for return of assets

Nigeria and other former British colonies in Africa have agreed to work together to repatriate billions of euros worth of stolen assets.

At a regional conference held last week in Abuja, the heads of anti-corruption agencies from around Africa met to discuss the recovery of the proceeds of crime and corruption.

Nigeria, the continent's largest oil producer, is ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world by anti-graft group Transparency International.

Ramaphosa comes under review

The performance of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa during his first few months in office will come under the spotlight this week during the budget debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa's leadership and his handling of the collapse of the North West provincial government will be hot topics. The president is likely to take the opportunity to respond to his critics when he addresses parliament on Thursday.

According to the Johannesburg daily BusinessDay, the debate will also reveal the approach of opposition parties to the president and the ANC in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

While the opposition was united against former president Jacob Zuma, their stance towards Ramaphosa and the ANC has shifted since Zuma’s departure, especially given the renewed sense of optimism and hope that came with Ramaphosa’s election.

Call for an end to Jebel Marra fighting

The head of the combined UN-African Union peacekeeping mission in Darfur has called on the Sudanese government and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur to stop the fighting in Jebel Marra, the Sudan Tribune reports.

Yesterday Unamid chief Jeremiah Mamabolo called on both sides “to exercise restraint and consider the impact of renewed fighting on vulnerable civilians”.

There have been clashes since March between government forces and rebel fighters in several regions in Jebel Marra which spans North, Central and South Darfur states.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.