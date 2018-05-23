Three presumed terrorists killed in Ouagadougou shootout

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Is this the man to beat Cameroon's President Biya in this year's elections?
Akere Muna says he's running for president to ensure that all Cameroonians are treated equally.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The power of Mangroves to combat climate change
  • media
    International report
    Colombian musician Cesar Lopez turns guns into instruments for …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is this the man to beat Cameroon's President Biya in this year's …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Morocco’s history of tolerance
  • media
    International report
    Oromo put faith in Ethiopia's Ahmed, but what can he do for them? …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Burkina Faso Terrorism France Mali

Three presumed terrorists killed in Ouagadougou shootout

By
media Burkinabè special forces in front of the house where three presumed jihadists were killed on May 22nd 2018. RFI / Yaya Boudani

Three suspected jihadists and a gendarme were killed on Tuesday in Burkina Faso's capital in a pre-dawn raid led by security forces on the suspects' house. Burkinabè officials say the militants were linked to an attack in March against the army headquarters and the French embassy in Ouagadougou.

The night-time raid on the supects' house lasted about seven hours.

According to witnesses, the operation started around 1.30am and was carried out in several waves, with intense fexchanges of fire between the men inside and security forces alternating with lulls.

One gendarme died of his wounds and six other people, including two civilians, were injured, while three suspected jihadists were killed and another captured.

Weapons and equipment seized

Inside the house, the security forces found six assault rifles, explosives and detonators, French and Burkinabé military uniforms, as well as mobile phones and Sim cards, according to Burkinabè Security Minister Clement Sawadogo.

He told the press that the allged jihadists had a connection to the 2 March Ougadougou attack, when the military headquarters and French embassy were targeted in a coordinated operation claimed by the so-called Group to Support Islam and Muslims, a jihadist coalition based in Mali.

"Since last March's attack, we have conducted several sweep operations based on intelligence information and tip-offs," the minister explained. "We've actually recently dismantled another terrorist cell in the same neighbourhood.

"Investigations and interrogations are still underway regarding the March attack and, thanks to the information gradually gathered, we have been able to identify these suspects, who are connected to the jihadists behind the March attack."

About 30 people arrested

The identity and nationality of the four men was not immediately known but Sawadogo said they were well equipped to carry out terrorist missions either in Burkina Faso or its neighbouring countries.

He added that police made about 30 arrests in a routine post-operation sweep.

Before the latest March attack, terrorists had already targeted a restaurant in Ougadougou in August 2017, killing 19 people, while in January 2016 30 people died in a jihadist assault against an hotel and a café.

Besides these attacks in the capital, numerous state officials, teachers and civilians have been killed, abducted or threatened in recent months in the northern regions of the country, near the Mali border.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.