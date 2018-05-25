RFI in 15 languages

 

What now for Arsenal as Emery takes charge?
Former Sevilla and PSG coach Unai Emery.
 
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 25 May 2018

By
media

Amnesty International accuses Nigerian military of sexual abuse on women seperating from "Boko Haram" husbands in ex change for food. And will Kenya's multi-billion Shillings scandals derail President Kenyatta's agenda for his country.

We begin in Nigeria where Vanguard takes up a new report by Amnesty International highlighting sordid tales of how women and girls displaced by insurgency in the north east were raped by soldiers and Civilian Joint Task Force..

The report released on Thursday by Amnesty International, Nigeria, revealed how the military and civilian JTF allegedly separated women from their husbands and confined them to remote ”satellite camps” where they were raped, sometimes in exchange for food.

Vanguard says that according to the report, five women told Amnesty International that they were raped in late 2015 and early 2016 in Bama Hospital camp as famine-like conditions prevailed.

Women said the sexual exploitation follows an organized system, with soldiers openly coming into the camp for sex and civilian JTF members choosing the very beautiful women and girls to take to the soldiers outside. Women reported they were too afraid to reject demands for sex.

Vanguard also recalls that in August 2017, the acting president of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo established the Presidential Investigation Panel to review the military’s compliance with its human rights obligations. But as the paper reports both the Presidency and Defence Headquarters have since described the rerport as not only false but also as a calculated attempt to destabilize the country.

To South Africa, some papers relay an appeal from renown author Azad Essa for greater international assistance to the Democratic Republic of Congo as it struggles with an outbreak of Ebola which has killed 30 people with 45 others confirmed infected by the virus within 10 days of the outbreak.

Azad Essa is the author of «Zuma’s Bastard" and "The Moslems are coming". He claims in the article published by Pretoria News that with the virus now in Mbandaka, a bustling port city on the Congo River, Kinshasa and Brazzaville are within its striking distance. He wonders how many people need to die in the DRC before it becomes a matter of international concern?

The Johannesburg Star highlights the author's criticism of the US government's decision to disband its global health security division, known for its important work in tackling the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa.  The cuts to aid and global health security funding; the undervaluing of global health preparedness have come to define the Trump administration, Azad Essa concludes in the article.

 
