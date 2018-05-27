Libya stakeholders to meet in Paris to find way out of crisis

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Press freedom opens up in Malaysia, racial diversity stalls in …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Iranian women go online to protest forced hijab
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What now for Arsenal as Emery takes charge?
  • media
    International report
    Bananas help create Cameroon's first biodegradable sanitary napkins
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Libya France United Nations

Libya stakeholders to meet in Paris to find way out of crisis

By
media Libyan rival leaders General Khalifa Haftar (L) and the country's UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj will attend the meeting in Paris on Tuesday. Fethi Belaid, Khalil Mazraawi/AFP

The key stakeholders in Libya have been invited by the French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée palace in Paris on Tuesday for an international conference that aims to pave the way for elections that could be held in the North African country by the end of 2018.

According to the French President's office, the objective of this meeting to be held under the aegis of the United Nations, is to “to engage in the implementation of an inclusive political roadmap for a way out of the crisis that has affected the country and the region for many years.”

Macron will host the four main rival leaders of the North African country: Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, General Khalifa Haftar, Aguila Salah Issa and Khaled al-Mishri.

They have agreed to sign a declaration that “sets the framework for a political process” that provides for the holding of legislative and presidential elections, if possible by the end of the year.

This commitment will be made in the presence of representatives of 19 countries that includes the five members of the UN Security Council, former colonial power Italy, neighbouring countries Egypt, Tunisia, Chad and regional powers the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Algeria and Morocco.

Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, who heads the African Union’s high-level committee on Libya, will be present alongside the head of the UN mission for Libya, Ghassan Salamé.

In Libya, where militias make the law, the unification of the security forces is one of the objectives of the roadmap to be enacted on Tuesday.

The other focus is on simplifying the institutions so that only one central bank and one parliament remain.

So far, all efforts to stabilise Libya have failed since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi following the Arab Spring and the western intervention launched in March 2011.

The security situation in the country is precarious as it remains divided between the national government which is based in Tripoli and a parallel government in the east of the country supported by General Haftar.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.