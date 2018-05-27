Libya stakeholders to meet in Paris to find way out of crisis

The key stakeholders in Libya have been invited by the French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée palace in Paris on Tuesday for an international conference that aims to pave the way for elections that could be held in the North African country by the end of 2018.

According to the French President's office, the objective of this meeting to be held under the aegis of the United Nations, is to “to engage in the implementation of an inclusive political roadmap for a way out of the crisis that has affected the country and the region for many years.”

Macron will host the four main rival leaders of the North African country: Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, General Khalifa Haftar, Aguila Salah Issa and Khaled al-Mishri.

They have agreed to sign a declaration that “sets the framework for a political process” that provides for the holding of legislative and presidential elections, if possible by the end of the year.

This commitment will be made in the presence of representatives of 19 countries that includes the five members of the UN Security Council, former colonial power Italy, neighbouring countries Egypt, Tunisia, Chad and regional powers the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Algeria and Morocco.

Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, who heads the African Union’s high-level committee on Libya, will be present alongside the head of the UN mission for Libya, Ghassan Salamé.

In Libya, where militias make the law, the unification of the security forces is one of the objectives of the roadmap to be enacted on Tuesday.

The other focus is on simplifying the institutions so that only one central bank and one parliament remain.

So far, all efforts to stabilise Libya have failed since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi following the Arab Spring and the western intervention launched in March 2011.

The security situation in the country is precarious as it remains divided between the national government which is based in Tripoli and a parallel government in the east of the country supported by General Haftar.