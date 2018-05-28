RFI in 15 languages

 

Iranian women go online to protest forced wearing of hijab
Students participating in the movement against obligatory hijab
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 28 May 2018

By
media

Kenyans await big newsday as prosecutors prepare arrest of National Youth Service looters. Ex-President Mugabe to face grilling by lawmakers over billions of missing diamonds revenue. And South Africa elects a medic as their new beauty Queen.

We begin in Kenya where the Standard headlines about the “approaching hour of tears” for the prime suspects for the embezzlement of more than 9 billion shillings (76 million euros) from the National Youth Service.

The paper says up to 48 officials of the agency face charges that include forgery, money laundering, abuse of office, obtaining by false pretense and fraud.

The paper says it is able to report that the suspects whose arrests are imminentinclude directors of firms adversely mentioned as beneficiaries of contracts, procurement officers, auditors, accountants and finance officers from Kenya's National Youth Service.

In Nigeria Vanguard leads with a warning from one of the country's influential prelates that he would mobilize Christians to vote against what he called wicked, religious bigots and tribalistic leaders come the 2019 general elections.

The paper reports that Rev. Samuel Kalu Uche who heads Nigeria's Methodist Church spoke his mind during a Democracy Day Inter-denominational Church Service in Abuja which was attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

According to Vanguard he accused the country's current leaders of failing to create an enabling environment for democracy to thrive.

The paper says that the Methodist Prelate boasted of about two million members of voting age.

In Zimbabwe, the State-owned Herald says ousted president Robert Mugabe faces contempt of parliament charges if he fails to attend today’s hearing about diamonds worth 15 billion dollars missing from the Marange minefields in Chiadzwa during his reign.

According to the newspaper, says the 94 year old Mugabe had been scheduled to appear before the lawmakers panel last Wednesday but failed to show up without explanation.

The Herald reports that the decision to call Mugabe followed a claim during an interview to commemorate his birthday in 2016 in which he said Zimbabwe had lost the billions through so-called “diamond leakages”.

And the beautiful face of Miss South Africa 2018, Tamaryn Green is the front page splash in all of the country's newspapers following her crowning during a electric ceremony at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Saturday.

Times Live reports that Tamaryn a 23-year-old medical student from the Western Cape beat 11 other dazzling young women from across the country to scoop the prestigious crown.

According to the newspaper the dazzling model bowled judges over when she told them that she would use her medical knowledge to heal people. "I want to empower women to be the best version of themselves."

 
