African press review 5 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear protests
Tests are being carried out 500m underground in simulation galleries
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear …
  • media
    International report
    Turkey's currency likely to become election issue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
  • media
    World music matters
    Dafné Kritharas sings 'jewels of the Aegean'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 5 June 2018

By
media

President Kenyatta sacks a thousand civil servants but has he slayed Kenya's corruption dragon?

We begin in Kenya where the papers are reacting to President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to suspend 1,000 senior Government officials over corruption.

Standard reports that the group sent home on Monday includes procurement and accounts chiefs across the government as President Uhuru Kenyatta escalated the staff purge to tackle corruption in public service.

According to the newspaper, the drastic action followed his declaration on Madaraka Day that the vetting process for top officials would include lie detector tests as well as prosecutions already underway to cleanse his administration of corruption.

Meanwhile, Daily Nation says as the 349 lawmakers troop to the chambers on Tuesday afternoon after a month-long recess, questions abound on their role in fighting corruption. A majority of the lawmakers have expressed hope that the ongoing crackdown of corruption, coupled with the political goodwill, will bear fruit.

One lawmaker tells the paper that President Uhuru Kenyatta can only end corruption if he gets help from the public. In Kenya, he explained, the corrupt are the mighty and wealthy who can easily bribe their way out when a poorly paid officer is sent to arrest them.

Another who also spoke to the Nation warned that it was going to be tough as some countries have mafias but in Kenya, the mafia have the country".

The extravagant lifestyle of Swazi King Swati the third is still causing a buzz in South Africa, after he celebrated his 50th birthday last month, wearing a diamond encrusted watch worth an incredible 1.3 million euros and a suit dripping with diamonds.

Mail and Guardian which urges the Kingdom's leaders to stop eating all the grass reports that during the celebrations, King Swati's private jets flew over in a show of opulence never seen before.

As the newspaper observes, as if what we are seeing with our king and his many wives is not enough, the Prime Minister, Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini, is about to get a gift from government with the construction of a multi-million emalangeni mansion. (Emalangeni being the currency used in Swaziland.)

Mail and Guardian argues that in the tiny country where freedom of expression is frowned upon, Africans elsewhere need to stand up for the Swazis, whose economy has gone to the dogs and whose leaders are so used to taking from their people that they can’t extricate themselves from this situation.

Meanwhile, the South African Times makes a splash out of Ivorian superstar Yaya Touré's charge that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a problem with Africans players.

According to the newspaper, the accusations are contained in an interview to be published this Tuesday by France Football magazine.

Yaya Toure is quoted by the Times as saying that he was not the first to talk of these differences in treatment which he said trailed the Spaniard even during his time as Barcelona coach.

The 35-year-old Ivorian who played just 17 matches this season for City, while the team romped to the Premier League title, said he never stopped wondering if his limited playing time “was not because of his colour.”

And Yaya Touré reportedly concludes the interview by slamming Guardiola of being “a manipulator who did everything to ruin my last season” and who reportedly prevented him from enjoying the sort of farewell fanfare received by Andres Iniesta at Barcelona and Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.