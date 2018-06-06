African press review 6 June 2018

A crocodile kills a pastor at a mass baptism ceremony at an Ethiopian lake. And a Nigerian State offers 50,000 shoes to brighten the steps of bare-footed school children..

We begin in Zimbabwe, where the Independent has a photographic coverage of what it describes as a massive demonstration organized by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance to press for electoral reforms.

The state-owned Herald saw things otherwise, describing the demo “a much-hyped flop”, after it was reportedly ignored by the majority of Harare residents who went about their business.

The Herald recalls that the Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, had threatened to shut down Harare with massive demonstrations, but he got a rude awakening on Tuesday after a sparse crowd turned up for the event.

In South Africa, the papers are watching moves within the ruling ANC to contain the so-called badmouthing of top party officials on social media platforms.

The Sowetan reports that on Tuesday, the ANC's national spokesman Pule Mabe called for the institution without delay of a disciplinary processes against alleged instigators of disunity within the organization.

According to the newspaper, the clap back was sparked by the ANC mayor of an indebted municipality in the Free State Lindiwe Kambule Makhalema who slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa in a Facebook post as a sellout.

The Times reports that while the ANC believes that it is possible to express viewpoints without resorting to personal attacks and insults‚" ANC Chiefs use of are unlikely to tolerate any more use of inflammatory language.

According to the publication, the party's national executive committee recently adopted a social media policy "which requires all ANC structures and members to operate within the discipline and policies of the organization whilst still expressly enjoying freedom of expression".

And in Nigeria, the Tribune publishes colourful photographs taken at the re-launch of quite an original initiative in Lagos State - the distribution of 50,000 shoes and branded socks to primary one pupils of public schools across the state.

The paper reports that the wife of Lagos State Governor Bolanle Ambode who is sponsoring the project of her Bright Steps Foundation announced in her keynote address that she had watched with great pain as some children turned up in school bare footed or in bathroom slippers.

Boosting their welfare and morale was key to getting the best out of them, the Governor's wife said. According to the Tribune, about 175,000 shoes and socks have already been distributed to Lagos State primary school children since the Bright Steps project was launched in 2016.

And Kenya's the Standard leads drama and death at a mass baptism ceremony in southern Ethiopia on Sunday. This was after a crocodile leapt from a lake, killing a pastor in front of 80 terrified followers waiting to be baptized.

The paper quotes local residents as saying that the tragedy occurred in the southern town of Arba Minch. The Standard quotes a police source as saying that fishermen used fishing nets to prevent the crocodile from taking the pastor’s body down into the lake.