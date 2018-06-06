African press review 6 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear protests
Tests are being carried out 500m underground in simulation galleries
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear …
  • media
    International report
    Turkey's currency likely to become election issue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
  • media
    World music matters
    Dafné Kritharas sings 'jewels of the Aegean'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 6 June 2018

By
media

A crocodile kills a pastor at a mass baptism ceremony at an Ethiopian lake. And a Nigerian State offers 50,000 shoes to brighten the steps of bare-footed school children..

We begin in Zimbabwe, where the Independent has a photographic coverage of what it describes as a massive demonstration organized by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance to press for electoral reforms.

The state-owned Herald saw things otherwise, describing the demo “a much-hyped flop”, after it was reportedly ignored by the majority of Harare residents who went about their business.

The Herald recalls that the Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, had threatened to shut down Harare with massive demonstrations, but he got a rude awakening on Tuesday after a sparse crowd turned up for the event.

In South Africa, the papers are watching moves within the ruling ANC to contain the so-called badmouthing of top party officials on social media platforms.

The Sowetan reports that on Tuesday, the ANC's national spokesman Pule Mabe called for the institution without delay of a disciplinary processes against alleged instigators of disunity within the organization.

According to the newspaper, the clap back was sparked by the ANC mayor of an indebted municipality in the Free State Lindiwe Kambule Makhalema who slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa in a Facebook post as a sellout.

The Times reports that while the ANC believes that it is possible to express viewpoints without resorting to personal attacks and insults‚" ANC Chiefs use of are unlikely to tolerate any more use of inflammatory language.

According to the publication, the party's national executive committee recently adopted a social media policy "which requires all ANC structures and members to operate within the discipline and policies of the organization whilst still expressly enjoying freedom of expression".

And in Nigeria, the Tribune publishes colourful photographs taken at the re-launch of quite an original initiative in Lagos State - the distribution of 50,000 shoes and branded socks to primary one pupils of public schools across the state.

The paper reports that the wife of Lagos State Governor Bolanle Ambode who is sponsoring the project of her Bright Steps Foundation announced in her keynote address that she had watched with great pain as some children turned up in school bare footed or in bathroom slippers.

Boosting their welfare and morale was key to getting the best out of them, the Governor's wife said. According to the Tribune, about 175,000 shoes and socks have already been distributed to Lagos State primary school children since the Bright Steps project was launched in 2016.

And Kenya's the Standard leads drama and death at a mass baptism ceremony in southern Ethiopia on Sunday. This was after a crocodile leapt from a lake, killing a pastor in front of 80 terrified followers waiting to be baptized.

The paper quotes local residents as saying that the tragedy occurred in the southern town of Arba Minch. The Standard quotes a police source as saying that fishermen used fishing nets to prevent the crocodile from taking the pastor’s body down into the lake.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.