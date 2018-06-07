African press review 7 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear protests
Tests are being carried out 500m underground in simulation galleries
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear …
  • media
    International report
    Turkey's currency likely to become election issue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 7 June 2018

By
media

Will Nigeria's Senate President appear before Police over his alleged connections political thugs nabbed in a deadly bank robbery? And a Kenyan country recovers 3 million euros transfered into a foreign bank account after a mix-up.

We start in Nigeria where the country's police Chief on Wednesday restated the determination of his department to summon Senate President Bukola Saraki, over his alleged involvement in Offa banks robbery and the gruesome killings of over 33 people in Kwara State by some political thugs loyal to him.

According to Vanguard, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris said contrary Saraki's claims that the letter had been withdrawn, nothing as such has emanated from it. The paper says the development came as leader of the suspected gang that carried out the operations, told journalists on Wednesday that the Senate President was not aware of their dastardly acts contrary to insinuation to that effect.

In Kenya, the Standard leads with a grave banking mix-up that led a Nairobi county official to transfer a whooping Sh357 million (about 3 million euros) of scholarship grants into a foreign account.

The newspaper reports that it took one full month for officials to realize the terrible error, despite delays in the distribution of the bursaries to beneficiaries.

The County Finance Officer under pressure to explain the transfer denied claims that the money had been diverted to trade and gain interest,  stating that the account was situated in Kenya and not in Australia and belonged to an Australian University working on  donor-funded projects with Kenya.

 

Heros don't often come from where you expect to find them. That's the case of South African teacher Josephine Mosiane who offered brand news shoes for her whole Grade 5 class in her Northern Cape school.

The Johannesburg Star reports that Mosiane made the present to the 50 little ones at poor neighborhood of Letshego, as she prepares to retire after teaching for more than 30 years. The mother also known as Masechaba reportedly decided to give the children of the poor neighborhood a treat as part of her part of 67 Minutes for Mandela.

 

And also in South Africa, the Sowetan carries a story that tells volumes about the trauma of living in the crime-plagued city of Johannesburg. It's the ordeal of a father who is facing a charge of murder after allegedly shooting his son outside a school in Ennerdale.

The Sowetan quotes police as saying that the 50-year-old man who dropped off his 14-year-old son for his evening classes, locked the vehicle and fell asleep as he waited for him to finish.  The boy came back and knocked on the passenger window of his father's car.

According to the police, the man who has his firearm on him panicked and shot in the direction of the person knocking only to realize it was his son. The boy passed away on his way to the hospital.

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.