African press review 7 June 2018

Will Nigeria's Senate President appear before Police over his alleged connections political thugs nabbed in a deadly bank robbery? And a Kenyan country recovers 3 million euros transfered into a foreign bank account after a mix-up.

We start in Nigeria where the country's police Chief on Wednesday restated the determination of his department to summon Senate President Bukola Saraki, over his alleged involvement in Offa banks robbery and the gruesome killings of over 33 people in Kwara State by some political thugs loyal to him.

According to Vanguard, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris said contrary Saraki's claims that the letter had been withdrawn, nothing as such has emanated from it. The paper says the development came as leader of the suspected gang that carried out the operations, told journalists on Wednesday that the Senate President was not aware of their dastardly acts contrary to insinuation to that effect.

In Kenya, the Standard leads with a grave banking mix-up that led a Nairobi county official to transfer a whooping Sh357 million (about 3 million euros) of scholarship grants into a foreign account.

The newspaper reports that it took one full month for officials to realize the terrible error, despite delays in the distribution of the bursaries to beneficiaries.

The County Finance Officer under pressure to explain the transfer denied claims that the money had been diverted to trade and gain interest, stating that the account was situated in Kenya and not in Australia and belonged to an Australian University working on donor-funded projects with Kenya.

Heros don't often come from where you expect to find them. That's the case of South African teacher Josephine Mosiane who offered brand news shoes for her whole Grade 5 class in her Northern Cape school.

The Johannesburg Star reports that Mosiane made the present to the 50 little ones at poor neighborhood of Letshego, as she prepares to retire after teaching for more than 30 years. The mother also known as Masechaba reportedly decided to give the children of the poor neighborhood a treat as part of her part of 67 Minutes for Mandela.

And also in South Africa, the Sowetan carries a story that tells volumes about the trauma of living in the crime-plagued city of Johannesburg. It's the ordeal of a father who is facing a charge of murder after allegedly shooting his son outside a school in Ennerdale.

The Sowetan quotes police as saying that the 50-year-old man who dropped off his 14-year-old son for his evening classes, locked the vehicle and fell asleep as he waited for him to finish. The boy came back and knocked on the passenger window of his father's car.

According to the police, the man who has his firearm on him panicked and shot in the direction of the person knocking only to realize it was his son. The boy passed away on his way to the hospital.