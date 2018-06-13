African press review 13 June 2018

The Daily Nation reports on a warning issued by Kenya’s health ministry about the outbreak of diseases in several counties.

The paper states that the director of medical services said that cholera, measles, chikungunya and rift valley fever outbreaks have been reported in various parts of the country since January.

The cholera epidemic has already claimed 75 lives, it states.

In response, the ministry has appointed a national disease outbreak task force besides issuing alerts and educative materials.

In Zimbabwe, The Herald carries a report under the headline: Parliament committee lets former president Robert Mugabe off the hook.

On Tuesday, the committee excused Mugabe from attending a hearing on the alleged disappearance of diamonds worth 15 billion dollars during his tenure.

This, after Mugabe had been issued an ultimatum to attend the hearing. The committee chairman Temba Mliswa had even threatened to charge him with contempt if he failed to turn up.

But after consultations with the speaker, the committee agreed to excuse Mugabe from the hearing.

The former President has already skipped the hearing twice.

The Ghanaian Times reports that the former president of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from the West Africa Football Union, FIFA and Confederation of African football following the airing of a documentary last week.

Nyantakyi was accused in the documentary of soliciting bribes amounting to several million dollars.

Following the corruption allegations, a Ghana court also ordered the suspension of the country's football federation.

Nyantakyi was appointed president of the national football body in 2005.

Today’s Business Day editorial is on the plans being put in place to reform state owned companies.

In order to achieve efficiency, the editorial suggests, companies like South African Airways and Eskom have to cut jobs.

It states that both the companies are loaded with staff many times more than required.

The editorial raises an important point on whether the African National Congress party will support this move.