African press review 14 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties, opening film at Champs-Elysées Film Festival. Nicole Kidman is a senior punk initiating a girl from outerspace (Elle Fanning), a fellow punk’s (Alex Sharp) object of desire.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    Culture in France
    What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    International report
    The grim plight of Mombasa street kids
  • media
    International report
    Indian tribal people struggle to save Gondi language
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 14 June 2018

By
media

Italy's Supreme Court throws out attempt to obstruct a 1 billion-euro Nigerian oil bribery scandal, involving top Shell and ENI officials.

We begin in Nigeria, where Punch has an update on the long-running graft trial in Italy of current and former managers of oil giants Shell and ENI Nigeria in connection with suspected bribes worth more than 1 billion euros to secure an exploration license for an offshore oil field.

The paper reports that on Wednesday, Italy's Supreme Court threw out an appeal by nine current and former executives or contractors of Shell to stymie the trial opened at a Milan court in 2011 citing procedural errors. According to Punch, the offshore oilfields targeted in the scam contain as estimated nine billion barrels of oil.

In Zimbabwe, the State-owned Herald welcomes latest World Bank forecast about the country's economy, in which it revises the Gross Domestic Product upwards, from the 1.8 percent projected in January last year to 2,7 percent.  That's lower than the 3, 4 percent growth rate estimated last year.

But as the publication observes President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains optimistic that the economy will grow on the strength of Government’s economic reforms which seek to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030.

In Kenya, the Standard says that football fans in the country have set the Internet on fire in the run up to the World Cup, kicking off today with men and women trading jokes over the implications of the tournament.

According to the newspaper, one woman wondered online why men cannot watch the games from home, preferring instead to go to clubs. The Standard says that other women chose to be honest, revealing that they are excited even though they understand nothing about football -- admitting that their only interest in the month-long tournament is spotting attractive players.

The Standard also claims that men, on the other hand, have dictated humorous rules to their partners -- including “no talking during the game”, “the remote control belongs to me for the whole month”, “you should not pass in front of the TV while I am watching the game, you better crawl” and “make sure you don’t ask silly questions like is this Chelsea versus England”

In Zimbabwe, The Chronicle leads with the saga of a wife-basher who pleaded with a Bulawayo court not to give him a custodial sentence as he would not want to miss the World Cup which kicks off in Russia this Thursday. The paper doesn't says if Collias Mutungamiri's plea for a hefty fine instead was granted.

And in South Africa, the Times sympathizes with Morocco over the loss of its bid to host the 2026 football world Cup after they were beaten by a joint offer from the United States, Mexico and Canada.  The paper claims that the North Americans outmaneuvered Morocco in every single area scoring 134 votes against 65 for the Kingdom, consluding that the" dice were surely stacked against the ‘African’ bid".

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.