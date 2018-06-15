African press review 15 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties, opening film at Champs-Elysées Film Festival. Nicole Kidman is a senior punk initiating a girl from outerspace (Elle Fanning), a fellow punk’s (Alex Sharp) object of desire.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The challenges of fasting in Tunisia during Ramadan
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    Culture in France
    What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    International report
    The grim plight of Mombasa street kids
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 15 June 2018

By
media

Nigeria's military deplores worsening security in eastern peace haven, as bombs explode in Igboland.

We begin in Nigeria where Vanguard highlights an alarm raised by the country's military over the sudden appearance of Improvised Explosive Devices in the South Eastern which was up till now the most peaceful among all the country's six geopolitical zones.

The paper quotes a spokesman for the army's 82nd division as warning that the use of IED's to fight political enemies had become a source of great concern to the military and other security agencies.

Col Sagir Musa reportedly spoke to journalists attending a media summit in Owerri on Thursday against the backdrop of bomb explosions at the countryside home of Chief Nnia Nwodo, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The umbrella, organization represents all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.

It's worth underlining that Ohanaeze does not support the campaign mounted by Nnamdi Kanu's Indigenous People of Biafra seeking to break away from Nigeria and form the independent nation.

The Nigerian army spokesperson voiced concern at the fact that on top of the so-called secessionist agitation, explosions at a Catholic Church compound outside Enugu and and at a popular yam festival had brought new dimensions to the disturbing escalation of violence. According to Vanguard the Nigerian army officer urged the media to help in every way it can to keep the South East peaceful.

In Kenya, the papers are all about the new  budget unveiled on Thursday by the country's National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Daily Nation reports that the 2018 finance bill worth 25.6 billion euros, left Kenyans bracing for harder economic times ahead after the government raided their pockets.

According to the publication it will cost more to send money via mobile phone, to eat the traditional staple “ugali” and to drive. Going by the Nation’s projections fuel and kerosene prices will rise, alongside toll gate fees, as the government collects revenue to fuel its ambitious spending plan.

The Nation notes that the budget contrasts with last year's finance bill which was laced with goodies targeting the common man such as cheaper maize flour and bread – this year’s offer is all about levies, taxes and more taxes.

And in South Africa, the Sowetan denounces a case of mob justice which is causing a buzz in the media, after residents of a Mpumalanga neighborhood burnt down two houses believed to be sheltering a suspected kidnapper and murderer of an eight-year-old child.

The paper reports that the little girl went missing on Friday and her body was found by cattle herders next to a stream on Tuesday. A spokesman for Mpumalanga police is quoted as saying that while the suspect was known to be only a tenant at the two houses, the community set the properties on fire nevertheless when they did not find him.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.