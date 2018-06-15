African press review 15 June 2018

We begin in Nigeria where Vanguard highlights an alarm raised by the country's military over the sudden appearance of Improvised Explosive Devices in the South Eastern which was up till now the most peaceful among all the country's six geopolitical zones.

The paper quotes a spokesman for the army's 82nd division as warning that the use of IED's to fight political enemies had become a source of great concern to the military and other security agencies.

Col Sagir Musa reportedly spoke to journalists attending a media summit in Owerri on Thursday against the backdrop of bomb explosions at the countryside home of Chief Nnia Nwodo, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The umbrella, organization represents all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.

It's worth underlining that Ohanaeze does not support the campaign mounted by Nnamdi Kanu's Indigenous People of Biafra seeking to break away from Nigeria and form the independent nation.

The Nigerian army spokesperson voiced concern at the fact that on top of the so-called secessionist agitation, explosions at a Catholic Church compound outside Enugu and and at a popular yam festival had brought new dimensions to the disturbing escalation of violence. According to Vanguard the Nigerian army officer urged the media to help in every way it can to keep the South East peaceful.

In Kenya, the papers are all about the new budget unveiled on Thursday by the country's National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Daily Nation reports that the 2018 finance bill worth 25.6 billion euros, left Kenyans bracing for harder economic times ahead after the government raided their pockets.

According to the publication it will cost more to send money via mobile phone, to eat the traditional staple “ugali” and to drive. Going by the Nation’s projections fuel and kerosene prices will rise, alongside toll gate fees, as the government collects revenue to fuel its ambitious spending plan.

The Nation notes that the budget contrasts with last year's finance bill which was laced with goodies targeting the common man such as cheaper maize flour and bread – this year’s offer is all about levies, taxes and more taxes.

And in South Africa, the Sowetan denounces a case of mob justice which is causing a buzz in the media, after residents of a Mpumalanga neighborhood burnt down two houses believed to be sheltering a suspected kidnapper and murderer of an eight-year-old child.

The paper reports that the little girl went missing on Friday and her body was found by cattle herders next to a stream on Tuesday. A spokesman for Mpumalanga police is quoted as saying that while the suspect was known to be only a tenant at the two houses, the community set the properties on fire nevertheless when they did not find him.