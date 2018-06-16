African press review 16 June 2018

Nigerian uncovers more than 250 baby factories, functioning as NGOs in Imo State. And a Russian lawmaker warns the country's women against sleeping with non-white men during the Football World Cup.

We begin Nigeria and revelations by Punch newspaper that the authorities in Imo State have uncovered 257 baby factories in the state.

The paper quotes a government official in the capital Owerri as saying that most of the so-called social homes where toddlers were being marketed and sold like ordinary articles of trade were fake NGOs.

Punch reports that several arrests were made and children taken away during the operation carried out in 27 local government areas.

Also in Nigeria, Premium Times leads with the repatriation of another batch of 157 Nigerians stranded in Libya en route to Europe. The newspaper says the group that arrived Murtallah airport in Lagos on a chartered flight Friday morning included 62 women nine of them pregnant nine pregnant women, young children and six medical cases.

Officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, and the police were reportedly on ground to receive the returnees.

The head of the International Organization for Migration in Lagos told the newspaper that more than 8,500 Nigerians have been repatriated from the North African country where they had been stranded en route Europe for months and in some cases years.

In Kenya, the Star calls for lifestyle audits, in a contribution to the Kenyatta government's battle against corruption in the country. According to the newspaper, its thesis is based on the fact that an employee's lifestyle must be reflected by his income which is known by his employer.

As the Star puts it, sometimes the only clue to illicit activities is a sudden unexplained lifestyle change. That from its view, is why an audit is a critical tool to identify employees who may potentially be engaging in illicit activity.

And in South Africa, the Sowetan in its coverage of the football World Cup in Russia, takes up a warning issued by a senior lawmaker in Moscow this week against Russian women having sex with non-white foreign men during the competition, so they don't become single mothers to mixed race children.

The paper says that Tamara Pletnyova, who is head of the Parliament’s Committee for families, spoke in response to a question from a radio station about the so-called “Children of the Olympics” after the Moscow Games in 1980, a time when contraception was not widely available in the country.

The Sowetan recalls that the term was used during the Soviet era to describe non-white children conceived at international events after relationships between Russian women and men from Africa, Latin America, or Asia who suffer from discrimination in the country today.