African press review 16 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
East African runners win everything around them!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    East African runners win everything around them!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking back at this year's Roland Garros French Open
  • media
    International report
    The challenges of fasting in Tunisia during Ramadan
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    Culture in France
    What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 16 June 2018

By
media

Nigerian uncovers more than 250 baby factories, functioning as NGOs in Imo State. And a Russian lawmaker warns the country's women against sleeping with non-white men during the Football World Cup.

We begin Nigeria and revelations by Punch newspaper that the authorities in Imo State have uncovered 257 baby factories in the state.

The paper quotes a government official in the capital Owerri as saying that most of the so-called social homes where toddlers were being marketed and sold like ordinary articles of trade were fake NGOs.

Punch reports that several arrests were made and children taken away during the operation carried out in 27 local government areas.

Also in Nigeria, Premium Times leads with the repatriation of another batch of 157 Nigerians stranded in Libya en route to Europe. The newspaper says the group that arrived Murtallah airport in Lagos on a chartered flight Friday morning included 62 women nine of them pregnant nine pregnant women, young children and six medical cases.

Officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, and the police were reportedly on ground to receive the returnees.

The head of the International Organization for Migration in Lagos told the newspaper that more than 8,500 Nigerians have been repatriated from the North African country where they had been stranded en route Europe for months and in some cases years.

In Kenya, the Star calls for lifestyle audits, in a contribution to the Kenyatta government's battle against corruption in the country.  According to the newspaper, its thesis is based on the fact that an employee's lifestyle must be reflected by his income which is known by his employer.

As the Star puts it, sometimes the only clue to illicit activities is a sudden unexplained lifestyle change. That from its view, is why an audit is a critical tool to identify employees who may potentially be engaging in illicit activity.

And in South Africa, the Sowetan in its coverage of the football World Cup in Russia, takes up a warning issued by a senior lawmaker in Moscow this week against Russian women having sex with non-white foreign men during the competition, so they don't become single mothers to mixed race children.

The paper says that Tamara Pletnyova, who is head of the Parliament’s Committee for families, spoke in response to a question from a radio station about the so-called “Children of the Olympics” after the Moscow Games in 1980, a time when contraception was not widely available in the country.

The Sowetan recalls that the term was used during the Soviet era to describe non-white children conceived at international events after relationships between Russian women and men from Africa, Latin America, or Asia who suffer from discrimination in the country today.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.