African press review 20 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
How can women's football attract more attention
The 2018 women's Champions League Final featured Olympique Lyonnais and VfL Wolfsburg.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    East African runners win everything around them!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking back at this year's Roland Garros French Open
  • media
    International report
    The challenges of fasting in Tunisia during Ramadan
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Currencies Press review South Sudan South Africa Salva Kiir Uganda Total

African press review 20 June 2018

By
media

Today's South Sudan peace talks between Salva Kiir and Riek Machar are all set for Addis Abeba. But have the main participants been informed? The Ugandan oil industry faces further delays before production can begin. The South African rand reaches a six-month low against the dollar.

It may come as a surprise to some of the participants, but South Sudan President Salva Kiir will meet his rival and former vice president Riek Machar in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa today. That's according to the Ethiopian foreign ministry, reported on the front page of regional paper the East African. The two men are to hold talks with a view to ending the civil war which broke out in 2013.

The reason the report is surprising is because the South Sudan government yesterday rejected Ethiopia as a suitable venue for the face-to-face talks, insisting that the meeting should take place in a neutral country.

President Kiir said he was prepared to travel to meet Machar in South Africa, where the rebel leader has been under house arrest since November 2016.

Even more seriously, the Sudan Tribune reports that the South Sudan Opposition Alliance has rejected a proposal by the Intergovernmental Development Authority to end the four-and-half year conflict in the country, saying it failed to consider crucial outstanding issues.

However, the Sudan Tribune report goes on to say that the regional block is counting on today's meeting between President Kiir and his main rival Riek Machar to reach a compromise on three disputed issues: the composition of the government, the organisation of parliament, and the powers and composition of state administrations.

Further setback for Ugandan oil industry

French oil company Total says it expects to start producing oil in Uganda in 2021 at the earliest. China’s National Offshore Oil Corporation has already indicated that it will be unable to meet the 2020 target set by the country.

President Yoweri Museveni’s government has been targeting 2020 as as the start of oil production and is banking on a windfall to clear mounting public debt and lift sagging growth.

Uganda discovered an estimated 6.5 billion barrels of hydrocarbon deposits 12 years ago near its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Production has been repeatedly delayed by disagreements between the authorities and the oil firms over field development strategy and tax levels, and by a lack of refinery and pipeline infrastructure.

Hard times for hard cash

The South African rand is taking a battering.

According to the top story in the Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay, the South African currency slumped to its weakest level in more than six months yesterday, reaching lows last seen under the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

The rand, which peaked against the US dollar following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa, has been damaged by speculation that US President Donald Trump will spark a full-scale trade war with China, fuelling a slide in emerging market assets on concerns that the global economy will slow.

On the domestic front, concerns include an economy that contracted more than 2 percent in the first quarter, lingering worries about the financial viability of state-owned institutions   much of whose debt is backed by the government   infighting within the ruling ANC, and the debate about the expropriation of land without compensation.

Boris Becker plays a sneaky backhand

The authorities in the Central African Republic say that a diplomatic passport which former tennis star Boris Becker claims entitles him to immunity in bankruptcy proceedings is a fake.

The document's serial number proves that it is one of a batch of passports stolen in 2014.

Last Friday, lawyers for Germany's three-time Wimbledon champion lodged a claim in the High Court in Britain saying that he had been appointed a sports attache for the CAR to the European Union in April.

This, they argued, granted him immunity under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations from bankruptcy proceedings over failure to pay a long-standing debt.

The foreign ministry in Bangui denies ever appointing Becker, saying the post he claims to occupy simply does not exist.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.