African press review 22 June 2018

Kenya's Chief Prosecutor names 72 top government officials in SH 60 billion graft scams. And the African Union's anti-graft official steps down to protest a lack of will to fight corruption at the Pan African organization.

We begin in Kenya where the newspapers are all about the number of Ministers and top government officials under investigation for their alleged involvement in corruption cases amounting to 60 billion Shillings, which is about 513 million euros.

The Standard quotes the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, as telling the House Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs that two serving governors are among 72 top present and past government officials facing charges for economic crimes. Haji reportedly told the MPs that at least 508 corruption cases, have been registered by his office against more than 1400 individuals.

In Nigeria, the papers take up a warning by the head of the country's Ports Authority that the economy is set to lose billions of Naira following the Federal Government's decision to raise the importation of high grade fuel to 50 percent.

Vanguard reports that the Ports authority's CEO Hadiza Usman told lawmakers on Thursday that the country could lose revenue amounting to 483 million euros in 2018 due to the indiscriminate approval of the rebate on the importation of premium motor spirit.

The publication claims that Hadiza Usman called for immediate review of the policy, observing that the policy had not impacted on the official pump price of fuel pegged at 145 Naira or 34 cents per litre.

And in South Africa, Mail and Guardian takes up the resignation of a top member of the African Union’s Advisory Board on Corruption to protest the absence of efforts to fight corruption at the heart of the organization.

According to the newspaper, Daniel Batidam, who served as chair of the board in 2017, tendered his resignation on June 8 claiming that he had witnessed several instances and degrees of bad governance, including the abuse of entrusted power, lack of probity, accountability, transparency and integrity at the AU Secretariat.

In a damning indictment, Batidam told Ghanaian media that he was not even asked by the African Union Commission to elaborate on the accusations contained in his resignation letter.

Batidam served as the anti-corruption adviser to former Ghanaian president John Mahama, and is the executive director of the African Parliamentarians’ Network Against Corruption.

Mail & Guardian says an investigation it also carried out in May, revealed accusations of routine gender discrimination against women employees at the AU, including accusations of nepotism against Peace and Security Department Commissioner Smail Chergui.

Also in South Africa, Times Live leads with the befitting 15 year verdict handed down Thursday to members of a gang that staged a daring robbery at a North West church last year.

The paper recalls that congregants of the New Covenant Fellowship Church in Rustenburg were in the middle of Sunday's service that fateful day when the three men stormed into the church, stripping worshippers of their cellphones and handbags at gunpoint.

Witnesses reportedly told the Rustenburg Regional Court about the bravery of the chief celebrant Bishop Isaac Mokgope and some members of the congregation who managed to apprehend one of the robbers as bullets flew in the church.