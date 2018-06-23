RFI in 15 languages

 

African press review 23 June 2018

Knives out, as Nigeria's ruling party holds elective convention and South African NGOs leaks hidden report documenting a massive 1.2 billion-Rand health corruption scandal.

We begin in Nigeria where the commentators look forward to this Saturday's long-awaited national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC ahead of te 2019 general elections.

Vanguard says it expects the conclave scheduled in Abuja to most certainly go into a night of the Long Knives that is unlikely to end without casualties.

The publication, also claims that, despite President Muhammadu Buhari's seeming aloofness about the party's affairs, he is reported not too keen on having most members of the current National Working Committee NWC of the party returned to their offices with at least 66 positions in the APC party's governing body open for competition.

Several publications report that a large security operation has been rolled out to protect the ruling party convention scheduled at Abuja's Eagles Square including 5000 police personnel backed by two helicopters and 6 armored personnel carriers.

And the Nigerian Tribune carries a statement from the opposition People's Democratic Party accusing the APC is organizing its national convention with funds stolen from public coffers.

In South Africa, the Johannesburg Star, publishes explosive details of a report on massive corruption amounting to about R1.2 billion (76.5 million euros) within the Gauteng Health Department.

The publication says the 122-page report authored by the Special Investigating Unit was shelved for more than a year until it was leaked to civil society organizations and anti-graft watchdogs this week.

The Star reports that it documents widespread corruption and gross financial mismanagement, in the health department from 2006 to 2010.

And in Kenya, Daily Nation publishes a fresh, damning audit report revealing shocking details of how public universities are deducting billions of shillings from their employee's salaries but not remitting the money to relevant agencies.

According to the publication the report, ordered by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, found out that up to 10 universities were involved in the illegal dealings which have left thousands of their staff facing retirement without benefits and others had had their properties attached by auctioneers because they cannot service their loans.

 

 
