African press review 25 June 2018

Suspected Fulani herdsmen massacre more than 200 villagers in Nigeria's Plateau State. And Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa escapes a daring bomb attack in Bulawayo.

We begin in Nigeria and details trickling in from Plateau State in a state of anger after the killing of more than a hundred people in a raid by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of Sunday.

The Nigerian Tribune says it was told by a member of the Plateau State assembly that at least 170 were shot dead in 11 villages south of Jos, by the gunmen who were armed with sophisticated weapons including submachine guns.

Vanguard says the death toll could be up to 200 citing local government sources which spoke of scores of injured and missing people and the torching of at least 50 houses and properties during the attack.

Sahara reporters says Plateau State Governor Solomon Lalong, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the Jos South local government areas of the state, attacked to prevent a breakdown of law and order as anger boils over.

Punch carries a statement from the Christian Association of Nigeria, calling on the global community to rescue Plateau State from the attacks, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The newspaper also publishes a communique from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party condemning the Federal government for failing in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties of its citizens.

The attack occurred as the ruling All Progressive party held a pre-election convention in the capital Abuja.

Premium Times reports that the formerly party elected former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as its national chairman. He replaces John Odigie-Oyegun, who was also a former Edo governor.

In Zimbabwe, the State-owned Herald newspaper leads with a “satanic” attempt on the life of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after a bomb went off at an election rally he was addressing in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The Bulawayo Chronicle quotes presidential spokesman George Charamba as saying that the President was not injured in the attack.

However a spokesman for the police reportedly spoke of 49 injuries among the thousands of innocent citizens attending the rally at White City Stadium were injured.

The Chronicle reported that the police have offered a substantial reway for information concerning the blast.

The Bulawayo-based Daily News says the development is set to rattle an otherwise peaceful campaign for the July 30 elections, described as the most peaceful the country has ever had since the 1960s

And in Kenya, Daily Nation takes up the suspension of a Catholic priest who has recently been in the limelight for rapping in church; the Bishop of his Homer Bay Diocese accusing him of misconduct.

According to the newspaper, Father Paul Ogalo who was serving in Migori County opted to entertain his congregation with rap on the motivation that it would help young people to abandon the “evil deeds of the world and turn to Christ."

The Nation says the priest's year-long suspension has, however, elicited sharp reactions on social media, critics denouncing a dictatorial decision which is bound to drive away young worshippers from the conservative Catholic faith.