African press review 25 June 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport in …
A self-driving electric vehicle developed by French company Navya
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
  • media
    International report
    Remembering those who died under Nazi Germany through memorial …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 25 June 2018

By
media

Suspected Fulani herdsmen massacre more than 200 villagers in Nigeria's Plateau State. And Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa escapes a daring bomb attack in Bulawayo.

We begin in Nigeria and details trickling in from Plateau State in a state of anger after the killing of more than a hundred people in a raid by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of Sunday.

The Nigerian Tribune says it was told by a member of the Plateau State assembly that at least 170 were shot dead in 11 villages south of Jos, by the gunmen who were armed with sophisticated weapons including submachine guns.

Vanguard says the death toll could be up to 200 citing local government sources which spoke of scores of injured and missing people and the torching of at least 50 houses and properties during the attack.

Sahara reporters says Plateau State Governor Solomon Lalong, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the Jos South local government areas of the state, attacked to prevent a breakdown of law and order as anger boils over.

Punch carries a statement from the Christian Association of Nigeria, calling on the global community to rescue Plateau State from the attacks, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The newspaper also publishes a communique from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party condemning the Federal government for failing in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties of its citizens.

The attack occurred as the ruling All Progressive party held a pre-election convention in the capital Abuja.

Premium Times reports that the formerly party elected former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as its national chairman. He replaces John Odigie-Oyegun, who was also a former Edo governor.

In Zimbabwe, the State-owned Herald newspaper leads with a “satanic” attempt on the life of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after a bomb went off at an election rally he was addressing in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The Bulawayo Chronicle quotes presidential spokesman George Charamba as saying that the President was not injured in the attack.

However a spokesman for the police reportedly spoke of 49 injuries among the thousands of innocent citizens attending the rally at White City Stadium were injured.

The Chronicle reported that the police have offered a substantial reway for information concerning the blast.

The Bulawayo-based Daily News says the development is set to rattle an otherwise peaceful campaign for the July 30 elections, described as the most peaceful the country has ever had since the 1960s

And in Kenya, Daily Nation takes up the suspension of a Catholic priest who has recently been in the limelight for rapping in church; the Bishop of his Homer Bay Diocese accusing him of misconduct.

According to the newspaper, Father Paul Ogalo who was serving in Migori County opted to entertain his congregation with rap on the motivation that it would help young people to abandon the “evil deeds of the world and turn to Christ."

The Nation says the priest's year-long suspension has, however, elicited sharp reactions on social media, critics denouncing a dictatorial decision which is bound to drive away young worshippers from the conservative Catholic faith.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.