Macron heads to Nigeria to forge tighter ties with English-speaking Africa

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the match againt Japan in Yekaterinburg, Russia on 24 June 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Escape from Aleppo: one man's journey
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt5: Migration takes its …
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Nigeria Emmanuel Macron Muhammadu Buhari

Macron heads to Nigeria to forge tighter ties with English-speaking Africa

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron arrives prior to talks with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja, Nigeria on 3 July 2018. Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday headed to Abuja to meet his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari, in his latest attempt to forge closer ties with English-speaking Africa.

Fifteen years after he was an intern at the French embassy, Macron returns to the Nigerian capital for a whistlestop meeting with Buhari before flying south to Lagos.

The 40-year-old former investment banker, who speaks fluent English, has made a point of boosting ties with France's former colonies but also improving trade with anglophone countries.

He visited Ghana last year and Nigeria, Africa's economic powerhouse and the continent's leading oil producer, was the next logical step.

Nigeria, a country home to over 180 million people, produces nearly two million barrels of crude oil per day and is a key economic partner for France.

In Abuja, security is likely to be high on the agenda, with Nigeria's northeast hit for the last nine years by Boko Haram, whose Islamist insurgency has spread across the Lake Chad area.

Nigeria and its French-speaking neighbours Cameroon, Chad and Niger are involved in a joint military force to combat the jihadists, whose violence has killed at least 20,000 people.

At the same time, Nigeria is currently gripped by a resurgence of violence between nomadic cattle herders and farmers, which has claimed some 1,000 lives since January this year.

That has put former military ruler Buhari, 75, under pressure as he looks towards securing a second term at elections in February next year.

In Lagos, the agenda will be less traditionally diplomatic, with a focus more on the megacity of 20 million people's artistic and cultural scene.

On Tuesday night, he is expected to officially launch the African Cultural Season which takes place in France in 2020, at an event showcasing music, fashion and theatre.

The choice of location -- the Shrine concert venue of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti -- has come as a surprise for many Nigerians given its association with the anti-establishment musician.

No elected president is believed to have officially visited the spiritual home of the so-called "Black President", which is more synonymous with marijuana smoke and gyrating dancers than diplomatic niceties.

"It's a pleasant surprise that Macron chose to celebrate the cultural scene in Lagos," said Steve Ayorinde, Lagos state tourism minister.

"But it didn't come as a shock, knowing that France is a very cultural country and knowing that Macron is a young president."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.