International report
Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the match againt Japan in Yekaterinburg, Russia on 24 June 2018
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 4 July 2018

By
media

Security and agro-industrial projects dominate President Macron's maiden visit to Nigeria. And police unveils shameful face of child-trafficking in Gabon.

We begin in Nigeria where the maiden visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Africa's largest nation dominates the front pages. The Tribune posts a colorful picture of the young French leader as inspected a guard of honour on his arrival at Abuja's Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama who received Monsieur Macron on his arrival, said the official visit was his irst formal meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari since he came to office adding that their talks would cover the areas of security, in the light of French effort to set up the G-5 Sahel force to contain the terrorist designs of Al-Qaeda in the Maghreb, and other armed groups in Sub Saharan Africa.

The Tribune quotes the Nigerian foreign minister as saying that on top of the G-5 Sahel the two leaders were to be looking complementarily into intelligence sharing strategies to boost the mission of a second security grouping, the multinational joint task force fighting Boko Haram in the north of the country and neighboring countries.

Vanguard says lucrative trade with Nigeria is what brought the French leader to Nigeria. The paper quotes Foreign Minister Enyeama, as saying that both leaders were to witness the signing of a MoU for French Energy and Environmental companies to launch a reforestation and agricultural project which would create about 150,000 jobs in Ogun State.

This Day highlights President's Macron's blunt remarks at a press conference that while France was ready to help tackle the terrorism threat, it was  Nigeria’s responsibility to deal with the violence being unleashed on citizens by Fulani herdsmen.

Macron also said it was imperative for African leaders to know the reason young people join different terrorist groups and put machinery in place to address it.

In South Africa Times Live raises the cancer of child trafficking in oil-rich Gabon. The investigative report spotlights the tragic ordeals of Senema and Niakate aged 12 and 13 years old respectively after they taken from their homes in Benin and Mali and sold to "wicked" families in Libreville.

According to the Times police found one of the girls who had been forced into marriage was discovered chained up at her husband's home and freed.

The paper reports that she now today she lives in a state-run transit center housing about 80 other rescued foreign children.

According to the newspaper, describes Gabon as one of nine West and Central African countries where the UN has documented a centuries-old exploitation of child labour.

 

 
