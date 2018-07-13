African press review 13 July 2018

As mass killings take place in northern Nigeria, lawmakers hold President Buhari to account and call for action. And Kenya prepares for Barack Obama's second return to the land of his father.

We begin in Nigeria, where the papers are closely watching moves by lawmakers to deal with a breakdown of security in the country.

Vanguard says the Senate and the House of Representatives passed separate motions on Thursday, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the war and unrest prevailing in Nigeria.

According to the newspaper, the move follows the massacre of more than 40 people in Sokoto last Monday, with lawmakers voting across party and ethnic lines to condemn what they described as the laid-back posture of the administration and its security services.

Vanguard reports that the Senate called on the Federal Government to mandate the Air Force and the Police helicopter division to carry out aerial surveillance of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states, where large gangs have unleashed a killing spree on villages for more than seven years, without a response from security agencies.

Punch says that the move by the lawmakers came as the government of Sokoto State, accompanied by counterparts from six neighbouring states, held a mass burial for 32 victims of Monday's massacre of villagers in the Rabah area.

Premium Times claims that more than 10,000 people have sought refuge in three IDP camps across northern Nigeria, as a result of the mass killings taking place there.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Tribune publishes a press release issued by the powerful northern Arewa Youth Coalition for Peace, in which they have given President Buhari a three month ultimatum to end the killings, or mass protests would be staged by youths in opposition to his position.

The publication reports that AREWA's chairman, Mukhtar Muhammed, warned at a news conference in Kaduna on Thursday, that the security of lives and property is the primary responsibility of every government, adding that any government which cannot fulfill this fundamental constitutional obligation has no moral claim to political power.

And in Kenya, the Daily Nation profiles a new multi-million-shilling sports and resource center to be opened by former US President Barack Obama next week, in the southwestern town of Siaya.

The paper reports that center, founded by the ex-President's step sister, Auma Obama, will serve an estimated 1,000 young Kenyans aged between 4 and 24 years.

Auma reportedly told a press conference that the center will be a place to allow young people to read, browse the internet, play and get hands-on knowledge on eight different disciplines. These, she said, include farming, resource management and vocational training.

The Daily Nation quotes Auma as saying that Barack Obama is due to arrive in Kisumu on Monday, for brief a meeting with Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. That will be before he travels to the ancestral home of his father, Barack Obama Sr. in K’Ogelo, near Siaya to launch the youth center.