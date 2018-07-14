African press review 14 July 2018

We begin in Nigeria where the papers are watching thirty-four candidates from various political parties contesting today's high-risk governorship election in Ekiti State.

Among those hoping to succeed Governor Ayodele Fayose, are Kayode Fayemi from the ruling All Progressives Congress and Kolapo Olusola, the flag-bearer of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate.

Punch reports that there have been tension during the electioneering process, especially with the deployment of more than 30,000 security personnel.

Saturday Punch noted that on Friday, scores of residents rushed to filling stations and markets to carry out last-minute shopping, due to fears of post-election violence.

In South Africa, the Johannesburg Star welcomes a move by the judiciary to set the records straight, over the drawn out citizenship affair of a child born to a South African father, and an undocumented Chinese mother.

The paper reports on a scathing judgment delivered at the North Gauteng High Court, on Friday, by Judge Moses Mphaga, who ordered the Home Affairs Department to “register the birth” of the 4-year-old as a South African, ruling that the refusal to grant citizenship in this instance was a violation of their human rights.

The Johannesburg Star recalls that after the boy was born near Roodepoort, in 2013, Home Affairs officials then told the parents that the birth would not be registered due to the mother’s illegal status.

And also in South Africa, the papers are in praise of the magical Kevin Anderson, who, on Friday, became the first player from the Rainbow nation to reach the Wimbledon final for 97 years.

The Sowetan reports that it took the 32 year-old, six hours and 35 minutes to see off the American John Isner.

The Cape Times says South Africa’s the tennis gladiator was so tired after the contest that he called for a review of Grand Slam rules, which currently does not permit a tie-break in the fifth set.

The Times Live claims that if surviving a the epic showdown with John Isner was not enough punishment for his body, Anderson is now hoping his “sore” and “swollen” feet, and “jelly-like” legs will be able to withstand the ultimate test in Sunday’s men’s final, either against Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

And in Kenya, on the eve of Sunday's Russia 2018 football World Cup final between France and Croatia, the Standard says despite the absence of its national football team, it's been a memorable moment for the country.

The paper reports of how entrepreneurial Kenyans cashed in on the month-long extravaganza, with fans gathered at pubs, restaurants and even churches to watch the tournament.

The Standard says that despite the prevailing harsh economic environment, entertainment venues across the country made good business by organising special World Cup viewing packages, and wide screen television sets mounted at various places to attract football-hungry fans.