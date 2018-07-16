African press review 16 July 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Overcoming personal struggles, refugee students in eastern Chad …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Kenya Press review South Sudan World Cup 2018

African press review 16 July 2018

By
media

There's football, Obama and DRC army promotions on this morning's front pages.

Therre's no getting away from the World Cup this morning.

"France are world champions," reads the main headline in regional paper the East African.

"Fabulous France in World Cup heaven," is how BusinessDay in South African sums up the proceedings.

Kenya's Daily Nation is very sure: "There is no debate," the Nairobi-based paper assures us, "this was one of the best World Cups in history".

There is, of course, some African news in the African papers . . .

Obama meets Kenyan president, opposition leader

The Daily Nation gives the top of the front page to former US president Barack Obama who arrived in Kenya yesterday for a two-day visit.

He has already held separate meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta and with opposition Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

The former US leader is in Kenya to open a Sports Centre and Resource and Vocational Training service run by his sister and financed by the Obama Foundation.

Barack Obama is to visit his ancestral home in Alego Nyang’oma in eastern Kenya later today, before moving on to South Africa where he'll deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg.

In case you think that's a polite gathering of a handful of well-meaning men and women, you should know that Obama is set to address an audience of 34,000 people, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg, tomorrow afternoon. It has been billed as his most important speech since leaving office in 2017.

Ekiti governorship result criticised by losers

In Nigeria the daily paper Punch leads with reactions to Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The national leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, describing the outcome as "daylight robbery".

For the record, Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, won by a margin of slightly less than 20,000 votes.

Kabila shakes up DRC army top brass

President Joseph Kabila of the DRC replaced the country's army chief in a military shake-up at the weekend that included the promotion of two key allies on a US sanctions blacklist, the East African reports.

The changes come as the DRC remains in crisis over whether Kabila will run in crucial, long-delayed elections in December despite his constitutional limit having expired in 2016.

Lieutenant-General Célestin Mbala is the new head of the army.

Major General Gabriel Amisi, a former army commander, will take the army's second most powerful post as deputy chief of staff in charge of operations and intelligence.

General John Numbi, a former national police chief, is now the army's inspector-general.

The reason the names are significant is that Amisi and Numbi   both close Kabila allies   were put on a Washington blacklist in 2016, accused of actions that "undermine democratic processes in the DRC and repress the political rights and freedoms of the Congolese people".

Peace still simmering in South Sudan

The South Sudan peace process continues to drag its heels.

According to the Sudan Tribune, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance yesterday played down statements by government officials about the signing of an agreement on outstanding issues, saying they still haven't seen the draft agreement.

The Khartoum-based paper says the three outstanding issues include the responsibility sharing ratio between the central executive and the states; the number of states; and the establishment of a boundaries commission.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.