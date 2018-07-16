African press review 16 July 2018

There's football, Obama and DRC army promotions on this morning's front pages.

Therre's no getting away from the World Cup this morning.

"France are world champions," reads the main headline in regional paper the East African.

"Fabulous France in World Cup heaven," is how BusinessDay in South African sums up the proceedings.

Kenya's Daily Nation is very sure: "There is no debate," the Nairobi-based paper assures us, "this was one of the best World Cups in history".

There is, of course, some African news in the African papers . . .

Obama meets Kenyan president, opposition leader

The Daily Nation gives the top of the front page to former US president Barack Obama who arrived in Kenya yesterday for a two-day visit.

He has already held separate meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta and with opposition Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

The former US leader is in Kenya to open a Sports Centre and Resource and Vocational Training service run by his sister and financed by the Obama Foundation.

Barack Obama is to visit his ancestral home in Alego Nyang’oma in eastern Kenya later today, before moving on to South Africa where he'll deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg.

In case you think that's a polite gathering of a handful of well-meaning men and women, you should know that Obama is set to address an audience of 34,000 people, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg, tomorrow afternoon. It has been billed as his most important speech since leaving office in 2017.

Ekiti governorship result criticised by losers

In Nigeria the daily paper Punch leads with reactions to Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The national leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, describing the outcome as "daylight robbery".

For the record, Kayode Fayemi, the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, won by a margin of slightly less than 20,000 votes.

Kabila shakes up DRC army top brass

President Joseph Kabila of the DRC replaced the country's army chief in a military shake-up at the weekend that included the promotion of two key allies on a US sanctions blacklist, the East African reports.

The changes come as the DRC remains in crisis over whether Kabila will run in crucial, long-delayed elections in December despite his constitutional limit having expired in 2016.

Lieutenant-General Célestin Mbala is the new head of the army.

Major General Gabriel Amisi, a former army commander, will take the army's second most powerful post as deputy chief of staff in charge of operations and intelligence.

General John Numbi, a former national police chief, is now the army's inspector-general.

The reason the names are significant is that Amisi and Numbi both close Kabila allies were put on a Washington blacklist in 2016, accused of actions that "undermine democratic processes in the DRC and repress the political rights and freedoms of the Congolese people".

Peace still simmering in South Sudan

The South Sudan peace process continues to drag its heels.

According to the Sudan Tribune, the South Sudan Opposition Alliance yesterday played down statements by government officials about the signing of an agreement on outstanding issues, saying they still haven't seen the draft agreement.

The Khartoum-based paper says the three outstanding issues include the responsibility sharing ratio between the central executive and the states; the number of states; and the establishment of a boundaries commission.