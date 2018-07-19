African Press Review 19 July 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris summer festival offers culture for all ... for free
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
HIV Press review Africa Eritrea Ethiopia Airplane South Africa

African Press Review 19 July 2018

By
media

The African press is this morning full of stories linked one way or another to planes and air travel, so fasten your seat belts, sit back and enjoy the ride. Venezuela's president's comments on the French football have not gone unnoticed and there are new figures on HIV rates in South Africa.

The first flight from Ethiopia to Eritrea after the ending of the "state of war" between the two countries makes it into the pages of South Africa’s Mail & Guardian.

“Song, dance and tears as Ethiopian flight lands in Eritrea” it headlines, before describing the party atmosphere on one of the two inaugural flights between the countries.

This comes two weeks “after the neighbouring countries declared an end to two decades of bloodshed and animosity, sealing a breakneck peace process that begun last month,” the paper says.

“In Addis Ababa passengers in all classes were given champagne and fresh roses before the plane, which Ethiopian Airlines dubbed "the bird of peace', soared into the sky,” it reports.

The East African also celebrates the reopened flight route, writing that Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Ably Ahmed had, since taking office, acknowledged “that the conflict was placing an unsustainable economic burden on both sides".

More airline news

Other high-flying stories include Uganda Airlines signing a deal to buy four Bombardier jets and two Airbuses. That can be found in the Daily Monitor who writes “The deal is part of Uganda's effort to revive its defunct National Airline."

Meanwhile, in Nigeria the federal government has unveiled a new national carrier, Nigeria Air, which should run on 81 routes, according to The Punch. The aim is to launch the airline by the end of the year.

Nigeria Air, which is a public-private partnership, is set to operate 40 domestic, regional and sub-regional and 41 international routes. The paper writes that the “federal government had learnt a lot of lessons from the experience of the defunct Nigeria Airways and was now determined not to repeat the mistakes that led to its demise”.

South Africa new HIV cases fall

The Mail & Guardian is happy to report that “new cases of HIV have been slashed by almost half” and that “the country’s investments in HIV treatment and prevention are paying off”.

Recent surveys show they have fallen by 44 percent in the last five years.

“The country has the largest HIV treatment programme in the world, with more than four million people with HIV on ARVs, health department figures show,” the paper tells us.

However, over at the Sowetan alarm bells are ringing as the number of young people infected is apparently on the rise.

The figure consistently declined between 2005 and 2012, with the 2017 figure increasing from 7.1 to 7.9 percent. The paper writes that “Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed parents for the high HIV infection levels among young people, saying he was criticised when he tried to distribute condoms to schools in 2012 as part of an HIV/Aids awareness drive.”

Did Africa win the 2018 World Cup?

Some World Cup after thoughts have made it into the Sowetan with an article entitled “Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro believes Africa and not France are the true winners of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.” This is because most members of Les Bleus are of African heritage.

“How much have they despised Africa and in the football World Cup France won the trophy thanks to African players or the sons of Africans,” the paper quoteshim as saying. “That’s enough racism in Europe against Africans, enough discrimination against migrants […] Hopefully France and Europe will appreciate that we, southerners, Africans, Latin Americans, are worthy and powerful.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.