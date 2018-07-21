African Press Review 21 July 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Champions of the World!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris summer festival offers culture for all ... for free
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African Press Review 21 July 2018

By
media

Nigerian police beat up a magistrate in his own court while a South African airline battles a looming boycott as an SMS sending home black workers with HIV, turns viral.

We begin in Nigeria, where Punch highlights the latest evidence of impunity for the country's police force  the invasion of an Imo state court by armed officers who on Friday reportedly beat up a chief magistrate who discharged three suspected armed robbers.

The paper says the magistrate, lawyers and litigants scampered to safety when the police started shooting into the air, the commanding police officer, accusing the magistrate of taking a bribe.

According to Punch it took the quick intervention of the Area Commander who rushed to the scene to rescue the magistrate.

Punch says at least 80 lawyers led by a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state, rushed to the court premises after reports that two defence counsels of the suspected robbers had been beaten up and whisked away to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Owerri.

The paper reports that the chair of the Owerri National Bar Association has described the alleged assault as a blow to the legal profession, and demanded that those who beat the magistrate and lawyers be expelled from the police and arraigned.

In South Africa, TimesLive investigates a crisis that has broken out at Mango Airlines, as the carrier struggles to put out a fire lit by a text message advising seropositive black employees to stay at home.

The publication reports that Mango Airlines confirmed on Friday it was investigating the message which it admitted was sent by one of its employees to another staff member which later went viral on social media.

The message reads: “Mango cannot allow you to work with us‚ you are black and HIV positive. That is just too much for us.”

The daily quotes a Mango spokesperson as saying that the SMS in question does not align with their values or policies adding that they can confirm that it’s not an official communication from the company.

And in Kenya, the Standard has all you need to know about a week-long kidnapping drama that has held the country spellbound.

The newspaper reports that for six days three gunmen barricaded themselves up in a village house in central Murang’a County with a 70 year old woman they had taken hostage in demand for a ransom of 3 million Shillings. 

According to the Standard, the abductors of Margaret Waitherero were finally identified through their mobile phone numbers as they engaged the hostage's relatives about where to send the ransom.

The paper reports that dozens of police officers finally surrounded the house for a dramatic rescue, the siege ending in a gun battle which ended with the death of three suspects, including a 70-year-old woman and the arrest of two prison warders.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.