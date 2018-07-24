African Press Review 24 July 2018

Nigeria's main opposition PDP approves name change as it readies to welcome high profile defectors from the ruling APC ahead of 2019 general elections.

We begin in Nigeria where the papers are all about the decision by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party to change the name of the party and form an alliance with other movements ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Vanguard reports that at the 80th National Executive Committee of the PDP, held in Abuja on Monday, the movement’s leaders approved the decision to welcome the Reformed All Progressives Congress, formed by rebels in President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress opposed to his bid for a second term.

Several papers report that the so-called R-APC members who include Senate President Bukola Saraki have announced plans to leave the APC on Thursday.

Punch claims by the ruling APC party chief Adams Oshiomhole that the rebellion, will not cause him to lose sleep.

ThisDay takes up revelations that Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, has again summoned the Senate President for questioning over the string of bank robberies in Kwara State, by a gang allegedly linked to him.

The newspaper quotes Saraki as saying that the police chief's invitation letter is a last desperate move to intimidate and stop him from leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Premium Times it was a plot aimed at compelling him and his associates to stay in a party.

Saraki brands the ruling APC as a party where members are criminalized without just cause, where injustice is perpetrated at the highest level and where there is no respect for constitutionalism.

And in South Africa, Times live investigates the saga of an influential Indian family in Limpopo which has limped from tragedy to cemetery and to court over the past three years in a suspected vendetta over a business empire.

It's about the family of patriarch, Feroz Patel, the owner of a chain of grocery stores and spare-parts shops around Polokwane, killed in a hail of bullets in 2016.

Times say his inheritance has been a blood-spilling tragedy marked by the murder of the heir's mother, his wife and an attempt on the life of his brother, shot four times last Sunday hours before he was due to testify against the heir.

According to the newspaper, the murders have led other members of the Patel family fearing for their lives to flee South Africa. TimesLive says that three of the Patel family’s youngest children have been placed in the legal custody of a family member in Gauteng.