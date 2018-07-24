RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Champions of the World!
 
  RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 04h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 04h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 05h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 05h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 06h00 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 06h10 GMT
  RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 06h30 GMT
  Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 06h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 07h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 07h30 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 14h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 14h03 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 14h06 GMT
  RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 14h30 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/24 14h33 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 16h00 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/24 16h00 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h03 GMT
  RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/24 16h30 GMT
  Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h33 GMT
African Press Review 24 July 2018

Nigeria's main opposition PDP approves name change as it readies to welcome high profile defectors from the ruling APC ahead of 2019 general elections.

We begin in Nigeria where the papers are all about the decision by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party to change the name of the party and form an alliance with other movements ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Vanguard reports that at the 80th National Executive Committee of the PDP, held in Abuja on Monday, the movement’s leaders approved the decision to welcome the Reformed All Progressives Congress, formed by rebels in President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress opposed to his bid for a second term.

Several papers report that the so-called R-APC members who include Senate President Bukola Saraki have announced plans to leave the APC on Thursday.

Punch claims by the ruling APC party chief Adams Oshiomhole that the rebellion, will not cause him to lose sleep.

ThisDay takes up revelations that Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, has again summoned the Senate President for questioning over the string of bank robberies in Kwara State, by a gang allegedly linked to him.

The newspaper quotes Saraki as saying that the police chief's invitation letter is a last desperate move to intimidate and stop him from leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Premium Times it was a plot aimed at compelling him and his associates to stay in a party.

Saraki brands the ruling APC as a party where members are criminalized without just cause, where injustice is perpetrated at the highest level and where there is no respect for constitutionalism.

And in South Africa, Times live investigates the saga of an influential Indian family in Limpopo which has limped from tragedy to cemetery and to court over the past three years in a suspected vendetta over a business empire.

It's about the family of patriarch, Feroz Patel, the owner of a chain of grocery stores and spare-parts shops around Polokwane, killed in a hail of bullets in 2016.

Times say his inheritance has been a blood-spilling tragedy marked by the murder of the heir's mother, his wife and an attempt on the life of his brother, shot four times last Sunday hours before he was due to testify against the heir.

According to the newspaper, the murders have led other members of the Patel family fearing for their lives to flee South Africa. TimesLive says that three of the Patel family’s youngest children have been placed in the legal custody of a family member in Gauteng.

 

 
