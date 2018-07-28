In Zimbabwe, improved political atmosphere for voters in Zanu-Pf rural strongholds, but fears remain

Opposition party Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC) has concentrations of voters in urban hubs, while Wedza, a rural town in Mashonaland East province, is considered a Zanu-Pf stronghold, as are most rural areas in Zimbabwe. Near Wedza’s bus depot, Elson Chibaya, wearing a Zanu-Pf shirt under his black blazer, says that his connection to the ruling party goes back a long way.

“I’m a freedom fighter. Yes, I’m voting for him [Emmerson Mnangagwa], because I know people of Zanu-Pf, some who died in Chimoio fighting against the white people,” he says, referring to the Rhodesian Security Forces who attacked the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (Zanla) Mozambique headquarters in 1977, killing 3,000 people.

Chibaya worked for his “revolutionary party” during this election campaign too. “We go door-to-door in our village to mobilise people peacefully.”

The push to get voters to the polls throughout the country will be an easier task this year many say they are excited to vote, a big change from the last elections in 2013, which Zimbabwe Election Support Network said was marred by fraud, election violence, coercion and intimidation.

Walking by the bus depot with a bag on her head, Esther Chungu says she’ll be at the polling station early. “I must go and vote!” she says, adding that she’ll take advantage of the national holiday to work at home.

As a war veteran who says he has struggled, Watson Goonde, also from Wedza, believes Zimbabwe has turned a page since November and deposed president Robert Mugabe fits into the story of change because “he was the one who made Zimbabwe what it is today.”

Watson Goonde, a war veteran from Wedza, says Zimbabwe has turned the page since the 2017 coup LA Bagnetto

“Some can say we were disappointed, but we all were happy when changes took place, because our father president--we don’t hate him, he did a lot for us in Zimbabwe,” says Goonde, speaking of Mugabe and the November military takeover that put President Emmerson Mnangagwa into power.

Calling Mugabe an "advisor", he believes that it was time for Mugabe to step down.

“He’s old! We cannot run away from that. He’s aged. He cannot produce something now. So he must rest,” says Goonde.

Although people in Wedza believe the political atmosphere is very positive, there have been accusations that people are being coerced to vote for the ruling party, especially in the rural areas.

The United Nations warned earlier this week that reports of voter intimidation have been on the rise in Zimbabwe during this election season. This includes people and schoolchildren forced to attend rallies.

"We call on the authorities, and political parties and their supporters, to ensure that the elections are not marred by such acts, so that all Zimbabweans can participate free from fear in a credible election process," said Elizabeth Throssell, UN Human Rights spokesperson in Geneva.

Toreen Madzimo, from Nyanga, rural Zimbabwe, says your vote should make things better LA Bagnetto

For Toreen Madzimo, a young woman from Nyanga in the eastern part of the country, wearing a Zanu-Pf shirt, says that people should get out and vote for who they want. “Our vote should make things better. My vote is my secret so I should vote for who I want.”

There is no coercion, says Wilbert Mauka, of Wezda, a pleasant, older man dressed in a brown sweater vest. “People are not going to be pushed and they have not been pushed. Those who are campaigning are just doing their campaigning and I choose who I want,” he says.

While some in Wedza feel that they have not been manipulated, a man introducing himself as Mr. Moyo says he is keen to talk to independent election observers to express his concerns. He produced his cell phone, showing a message personally addressed to him in Shona, one of the national languages, and signed "Thanks, ED Mnangagwa", thanking him for his vote.

Mr. Moyo shows the message he recieved signed by President Mnangagwa, thanking him for his vote LA Bagnetto

“I don’t know where the messages come from. I haven’t given anybody my number,” he says, cagey about revealing which party he supports.

“My vote is my secret, and I should not be forced, to be told what to do,” says Mr. Moyo. Although the unsolicited text message upset him, primarily because he was worried about who has his information, he says, “I don’t feel intimidated because I don’t have any problem with anybody.”

When asked if the political atmosphere was more difficult in 2013, he pauses. “Sometimes.”