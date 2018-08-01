African Press Review 1 August 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African Press Review 1 August 2018

By
media

Zimbabwe's elections commission puts ruling ZANU/PF party ahead in Monday's polls but warns that ballot counting is "nowhere near" completion. And South Africa's ruling ANC approves Constitutional change, to facilitate the expropriation of land without compensation.

We begin in Zimbabwe where the newspapers keep watch of the returns of Monday's post Mugabe elections marked by confusion with different candidates in the Presidential race claiming victory well before the elections commission completed vote counting.

The State-owned Herald says the ruling ZANU/PF is poised for a landslide victory, in the process which observers have reportedly given a thumps up.

The publication reports that ZANU/PF has taken a commanding early lead in National Assembly results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Tuesday night, with the ruling party poised for a comfortable majority in Parliament.

According to the Herald, of the 102 National Assembly seats announced by the time of going to print, ZANU-PF had bagged 73, MDC-Alliance 28, while one seat went to the National Patriotic Front.

The Bulawayo Chronicle carries a statement from Zimbabwe's elections Chief, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, warning political parties against announcing results on social media. This, after the MDC candidate Nelson Chamisa rushed on Tuesday to announce that he will be Zimbabwe's next President.

In a its special elections column, Newsday quotes MDC Alliance presser Tendai Biti as saying that they can’t account for 21% of electoral registers and had written to the elections body to produce them.

Biti, who was the respected finance minister in the 2009 - 2013 power-sharing government, reportedly accuses the Zimbabwe Elections Commission of deliberately delaying the announcement of results which he said would confirm the MDC's victory.

In South Africa, the Sowetan observes that both President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of the ruling ZANU-PF party, and Chamisa earlier said they were ahead in the count after Monday's election, the country's first vote since the resignation of longtime ruler Robert Mugabe.

In Kenya, the Standard says as the country awaits results, EU observers were expected to give their report on the election this Wednesday. It reports that electoral officials has warned that gathering the results of Monday's poll, was "nowhere near" completion and that no announcement would be made until as late as Saturday.

South Africa's TimesLive leads with breaking news, that the ANC has decided to change the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation. According to the newspaper, this was decided at a two-day lekgotla or chiefs' meeting in Pretoria on Tuesday.

City Press relays charges by the opposition Democratic Alliance that Ramaphosa and the ANC had caved to public pressure and jumped the gun and undermined the public consultation procedure, on a matter that still had half a million submissions to be processed by the constitutional review committee, and no less than five public hearings still to be conducted.

BusinessDay claims that the decision will have far-reaching consequences for both the South African economy which shed more jobs amid waning investor confidence.

The economic newspaper underlines that even President Ramaphosa’s own investment envoy, former finance minister Trevor Manuel, had hinted that  explaining SA’s ongoing land debate to investors had been tougher than expected.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.