African Press Review 2 August 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
The Fuengirola coast in Spain in 2006.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African Press Review 2 August 2018

By
media

Post-election violent and a brutal crackdown by the military ruin Zimbabwe's hopes for a post-Mugabe era of peace and democracy.

We begin in Zimbabwe where an announcement by the elections body of handing a landslide victory to the ruling ZANU/PF party in the parliamentary vote sparked violent protests by supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change which had claimed victory in the July 30 polls.

NewsDay Zimbabwe reports that at least six people were feared dead Wednesday night, while several others sustained gunshot injuries in Harare, after soldiers and police  "used brute force to suppress MDC Alliance activists protesting the alleged electoral theft of their vote by the ruling ZANU/PF party and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The newspaper reports that the city center resembled a war zone, as soldiers drove in their armoured vehicles and indiscriminately fired live ammunition at anyone they found in the central business district, with several passersby caught in the cross fire.

"Harare mayhem, MDC supporters go on rampage", headlines The Bulawayo Chronicle.

The publication reports that the opposition Alliance's propensity for violence came to the fore on Wednesday as hundreds of its rowdy  supporters armed with iron bars, bricks and sticks wen on rampage in Harare, destroying property , torching vehicles, blocking roads and attacking pedestrians in the city's central business district.

Meanwhile the State-owned Herald quotes police as saying that they were fully aware of the instigators of violence, adding that the full wrath of the law would be applied against them without fear or favour. 

The paper says it is able to report that police were keen to interview MDC-Alliance stalwarts Tendai Biti and Happymore Chidziva in connection with the disturbances.

The South African TimesLive observes that the MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was sticking to his line that the election had been stolen and the people would fight for their rights. This was despite a flat denial by the Electoral Commission’s chairwoman Priscilla Chigumba of the accusations of rigging and bias in favour of ZANU/PF.

The army's deployment to deal with the post elections violence is also a major issue of concern in nearby South Africa. 

The Sowetan reports that the army was bought in to disperse MDC Alliance supporters, because the police who had deployed 71‚000 of its officers around the country ahead of the high stakes elections, did not have the capacity to deal with the crowds.

The military’s involvement has been widely condemned by the public that embraced it when it took to the streets during the fall of former president Robert Mugabe.

Journalist Mduduzu Mathuthu tweeted on his handle that soldiers are not trained to control crowds but kill. 

Also in South Africa, City Press carries a statement from African observer groups claiming that the vote was peaceful, orderly and largely in line with the law. But the paper highlights concerns they raised about alleged bias of state media and the elections commission relaying the calls for improvements in the counting procedure.

And in Kenya, Daily Nation reacts to the chaotic post-election violence in Zimbabwe, claiming that hopes of a new era for the country had been dented. According to the newspaper, European Union observers had earlier declared that they found an "un-level playing field and lack of trust" in the election process.

The former colonial power Britain on Wednesday called for "calm and restraint", urging "political leaders to take responsibility... at this critical moment", according to the Nation.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.