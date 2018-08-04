African press review 4 August 2018

Salva Kiir says he believes in South Sudan's latest peace deal, due to be signed tomorrow. What happened when Moise Katumbi tried to return to the DRC? How does Fitch rate the Brics development bank? How many heads, and whose, will roll in Kenya's cabinet reshuffle?

South Sudan's latest peace deal will not collapse. That's the opinion of President Salva Kiir, who says he'll sign the agreement at a ceremony in Khartoum tomorrow.

His rival Riek Machar, leader of the rebel group which has fought Kiir’s forces intermittently since 2013, is also expected to attend.

This is the top story in regional paper the East African.

According to the report, Kiir said yesterday that he believed the new peace deal between his government and the main rebel group would succeed because it had not been forced on the various parties as previous accords were, in his view.

Some smaller opposition groups have expressed doubts over the deal. The Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement has said the agreement falls short in several areas, including a “serious lack of consistency in allocating power-sharing ratios at all levels of governance”.

Kiir’s side will take 20 seats in the new 35-member government, while Machar’s group and the other smaller opposition parties will take the rest.

Katumbi kept out of Congo by armed police

Moise Katumbi tried to return to the Democratic Republic of Congo yesterday and was left stuck at the border as police fired on his supporters, the East African tells us.

The exiled opposition leader, a former governor of the province of Katanga, was forbidden entry to the DRC and charged with offences against state security, officials said.

He had planned to lodge an application to stand in long-delayed presidential elections due in December.

Candidates must submit their applications in person by 8 August.

Refused landing rights at Lubumbashi, Katumbi landed in neighbouring Zambia and made his way to the Congolese border.

The BBC has reported that Congolese security forces fired shots to disperse several thousand Katumbi followers waiting to welcome him.

His current whereabouts are unknown but Katumbi has been warned that he faces arrest if he enters the DRC.

Ratings boost for Brics development bank

For once there's a bit of good news from the international credit ratings agencies for the so-called "emerging economies".

According to South African financial paper BusinessDay, the agency Fitch has awarded a top investment-grade rating to the Brics-owned New Development Bank, citing its low-risk profile and robust capitalisation.

Brics, in case you've forgotten, stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. They relaunched the bank just four years ago, with a view to giving poorer countries a chance to finance their own development projects, without getting further into debt on the international markets.

Awarding a status of AA+ with a stable outlook, Fitch, one of the three largest global credit ratings agencies, said yesterday it considered the development bank’s capitalisation to be "excellent" and its risk profile "low".

But Fitch also cautioned against what it called a "concentration risk", saying the relatively limited number of countries in which the bank operates does expose it to potential problems.

Fitch expected that risk to subside as the bank diversifies and expands its membership in the future.

Heads to roll in Kenya cabinet reshuffle

There's a cabinet reshuffle looming in Kenya, according to the top story in today's Nairobi-based Standard.

Political responsibility for corruption, poor performance, lack of political clout and the search for the ever-elusive regional balance in national representation are factors likely to put the fate of about 10 cabinet secretaries in the balance, according to the report.

For close to 10 days, President Uhuru Kenyatta has been holed up at the coast with insiders, indicating that he is reorganising his government.